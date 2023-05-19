All Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass Light Cones Ranked: Which Should You Choose?

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

In true HoYoverse fashion, by upgrading Honkai: Star Rail’s Battle Pass system to Nameless Glory and then hitting level 30, players can get an exclusive 4-star Light Cone of their choice. But which Light Cones are available as part of the BP system? And more importantly, which among them is the best? Now, so that you can pick the one best suited for your roster, here are all Honkai: Star Rail Battle Pass Light Cones, ranked.

Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass: All Nameless Glory Light Cones, Ranked

7. We Will Meet Again

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

To start off our list, we have We Will Meet Again, which allows its wielder to deal an additional strike worth 48% of their attack to a random enemy attacked during their turn (lv1).

As you may have already noticed given its effect, the Cone is underwhelming to say the least, and does not seem to truly fit any of the Nihility characters currently in the game.

6. Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

In sixth, we have Warmth Shortens Cold Nights, which is capable of increasing its wilders max HP by 16% as well as allowing them to heal the whole party by 2% of their max HP after performing Basic Attacks and Skills.

Although the Light Cone features a great passive, we would not recommend spending your seasonal Light Cone pick on it, as many other 3 and 4-star Cones can offer comparable effects.

5. Nowhere to Run

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Nowhere to Run is the third-best 4-star pick currently in the game for the upcoming 5-star Blade —after Under the Blue Sky and A Secret Vow— as well as a good pick for Arlan. Overall, the Cone allows you to actively heal your DPS by 12% of their ATK by defeating enemies, all while also increasing their overall ATK by 24%.

We don’t recommend picking the Cone before Blade’s official in-game set is revealed, as although its healing is welcome, it won’t make much of a difference right now in well build teams or when facing bosses.

4. Today Is Another Peaceful Day

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

A good pick who is underwhelming at level 1 and can only become an alternative on level 3, Today Is Another Peaceful Day provides its wilder with a 0.2% (lv1) boost in damage for each energy the character currently possesses, to a max of 160.

Overall, although the Light Cone can work well on Qingque, as well as offer a great boost in damage while at 60%+ energy, its effect pales when compared to 4-star Erudition powerhouses like Genuises’ Response and The Birth of Self (for Jing Yuan and Herta).

3. This Is Me!

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

The best 4-star Light Cone for March 7th (mixed build), This Is Me! wins its spot in our list given its ability to provide its wielder with a 16% DEF increase, all while also enhancing their Ultimate damage by 60% of their current defense (lv1).

The Light Cone can also work well while equipped with the Trailblazer, but it can only be viable for them once their first Preservation Eidolon is unlocked.

2. Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

One of the most unique Light Cones in the game, Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds gives your whole party a random buff among a 10% ATK increase, a 12% CRIT DMG increase, and a 6% increase in Energy Regeneration Rate at the beginning of the battle (lv1). The active buff will then be randomly replaced by one of the others every time the character wielding the Light Cone has a turn.

As you may have noticed given the Light Cone’s gamble-focused passive, using it may not be for the weak of heart, although two out of its three buffs can be considered A-tier. The best character for Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds is the owner of the item herself, Tingyun.

1. Return to Darkness

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

The best Light Cone featured as part of Honkai Star Rail’s Nameless Glory Battle Pass tier as well as arguably the best The Hunt non-5-star Light Cone, Return to Darkness sets itself apart through the way it offers a truly great amount of CRIT Rate to its wielder (12% at lv1), while also allowing them to occasionally dispel buffs from targets after a strike.

Return to Darkness is also one of the only 4-star The Hunt Cones to feature a passive focused on enhancing CRIT Rate (together with Only Silence Remains), a feat which makes it a must-pick no matter the stage of the game you are in.

This build guide was made during Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.0 and will be updated as new patches are released.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023