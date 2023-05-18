Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan Build: Best Relics and Light Cones

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Among both the Erudition and Lightning units in Honkai: Star Rail, none can currently raise a candle to Jing Yuan, given his ability to deal massive amounts of Lightning EoA DMG through his standard abilities and the way his Lightning Lord mechanic allows him to deal a truly insane amount of additional strikes per rotation. But how should you build him? Now, here’s the best Jing Yuan DPS build in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Jing Yuan

As a Lightning DPS, the best overall set for Jing Yuan will be a 4-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder. The set will be our main and only choice for him for the late game given its ability to offer him a permanent 10% bonus in Lightning DMG, as well as a 20% ATK boost after performing his Skill.

Planar-Ornament-wise, Inert Salsotto will be our main pick given its ability to offer an 8% CRIT Rate increase, as well as its ability to further boost Jing Yuan’s CRIT DMG by 15% after his CRIT Rate value surpasses 50%.

Best Stats and Substats

Main stat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT Rate, ATK, Lightning DMG Boost, and either ATK or Energy Regeneration Rate (Link Rope).

For substats, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG/Rate, ATK, and Break Effect in that order. Remember, as a DPS, it is vital that your Jing Yuan reaches the threshold of 70+/100+ CRIT Rate/DMG.

To recap, you can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Feet: ATK%

ATK% Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG Boost

Lightning DMG Boost Link Rope: ATK% / Energy Regeneration Rate

How to Get the Band of Sizzling Thunder and Inert Salsotto Sets

You will be able to get pieces for the Band of Sizzling Thunder set by completing the Path of Holy Hymn Cavern of Corrosion, located on The Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford. Inert Salsotto, on the other hand, can be acquired through the Simulated Universe.

The Best Light Cones for Jing Yuan

The best Light Cone for Jing Yuna is his signature 5-star one, Before Dawn. The light cone is our best pick by a mile thanks to its ability to increase Jing Yuan’s CRIT DMG by 26% as well as his skill and Ultimate DMG by 18% (lv1).

Before Dawn will also allow Jing Yuan to gain a stack (max 1) of Somnus Corpus after performing either his Skill or Ultimate. The stack will then be spent after he performs a follow-up, increasing the damage of the attack by 48% (lv1).

Given the fact that all of his Lightning Lord attacks are considered follow-Up attacks, our second pick, as well as the best 4-star Light Cone for Jing Yuan is Herta’s The Birth of Self (especially at Lv3/5).

The cone is our second pick given its ability to massively buff all follow-up attacks by 24% (48% at level 5) against enemies above 50% HP and by 48% (96% at level 5) against those with below 50% health.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Jing Yuan, as well as a few good alternative picks:

Best Overall: Before Dawn (5-star)

Before Dawn (5-star) Best 4-star: The Birth of Self (lv3+)

The Birth of Self (lv3+) Best Alternatives: Night in the Milky Way / Geniuses’ Response / The Seriousness of Breakfast (lv3+)

Night in the Milky Way / Geniuses’ Response / The Seriousness of Breakfast (lv3+) Best 3-star: Data Bank

Are Jing Yuan’s Eidolons a Must?

Overall, no, as his Eidolons are hardly as game-changing as the ones featured in some other 5-star characters. But with that said, getting at least his first two (Slash, Seas Split and Swing, Skies Squashed) is highly recommended for those who are looking to bring the most out of him.

The Eidolons will, respectivelly, increase the adjacent damage of the Lightning Lord attacks by 25% of the damage dealt to the main target as well as increase his Basic Attack, Skill, and Ultimate damage by 20% for 2 turns after a Lightning Lord strike.

Best Team Compositions for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail

As the perfect Jing Yuan rotation can be performed by using his Ultimate and Skill, in that order (doing so will increase his Lightning Lord’s charges to 8 as well as trigger his Battlaia Crush Trace for a 25% CRIT DMG increase), we recommend that you make use of him in teams featuring his two best overall supports, Bronya and Tingyun.

Although Bronya can be considered the best utility support for him for obvious reasons (her ability to allow him to act immediately through her Skill and her buffing potential), Tingyun will be able to offer large amounts of energy to him at quick intervals, as well as increase his ATK and him to deal even more damage through additional attacks.

You can check out a few team compositions sure to bring the most of Jing Yuan below, as well as —given her status as a 5-star— a few alternatives not featuring Bronya:

Jing Yuan + Bronya + Tingyun + Natasha / Bailu / Asta

Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Pela + Natasha/Bailu

Jing Yuan + Bronya + Pela/Asta + Natasha

This build guide was made during Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.0 and will be updated as new patches are released.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023