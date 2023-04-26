The Best Bronya Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Considered to be the best support/buffer in Honkai: Star Rail, Bronya is a must-have for all. But after managing to get her, how should you build her? Now, here’s the best Bronya build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Bronya Support Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

Taking into account the utility provided by both her Skill and Ultimate, there are currently no sets that are a perfect fit for her. With that said, the best currently available relic set for Bronya will be a 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line. The set is our main pick as it will both increase her Wind DMG by 10% and allow her to act faster after performing her Ultimate.

Planar Ornament-wise, our main pick will be a full Inert Sprightly Vonwacq, given its ability to offer Bronya a small but handy Energy Regeneration Rate buff (5%), as well as allow her turn to take place 40% faster at the start of the battle if her overall speed goes beyond 120.

Related:

Best Stats and Substats

As Bronya has no immediate need for CRIT Rate given her Command Trace, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG (in order to increase her Ultimate buff), Energy Regeneration Rate, and Speed.

To recap, here are the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Feet: Speed / ATK%

Speed / ATK% Planar Sphere: Wind DMG / ATK%

Wind DMG / ATK% Link Rope: Energy Regeneration

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG, Energy Regen, and Speed, in that order.

The Best Light Cones for Bronya

Like all 5-star characters (with the exception of the Trailblazer), the best Light Cone for Bronya will be her signature one, But The Battle Isn’t Over. The 5-star Light Cone is our main pick as it will increase her energy generation by 10% and allow her to generate one skill point after using her Ultimate twice on an ally (A1).

The Battle Isn’t Over will also Allow Bronya to increase the DMG of the ally set to act after her by 30% after using her Skill (A1).

The Best 4-star Light Cones for Bronya

If the 5-star Light Cone is not an option, we recommend the use of Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds as it will allow Bronya to trigger one massively handy buff at the beginning of the battle. The set will either increase the ATK of all allies by 10%, their CRIT DMG by 12%, or their Energy Regeneration Rate by 6%. The buff will alternate between the three effects after Bronya performs any action in battle.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Bronya, as well as a great 3-star pick:

Best Overall: The Battle Isn’t Over (5-star)

The Battle Isn’t Over (5-star) Alternatives: Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (4-star)

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (4-star) Best 3-star: Meshing Cogs / Chorus

Related:

Best Team Compositions for Bronya in Honkai: Star Rail

Given her ability to excel in supporting any kind of DPS’, no matter their kit or element, Bronya can fit pretty much all compositions in the game. For those familiar with Genshin Impact, given her utility, she can be considered the Bennett (C5) equivalent in Star Rail.

When using Bronya, we recommend that you make use of one Single-Target or Multi-target DPS, one healer, and either a shielder/debuffer or another DPS of any kind.