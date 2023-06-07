Best Silver Wolf Build in Honkai Star Rail | Light Cone, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Among the many 4 and 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, very few are able to make a bigger impact on teams than Silver Wolf, given her ability to implant Weakness’ to elements matching that of your team on any target, all while also decreasing their defense and planting random debuffs effectively. But how should you build her? Now, so that you can unlock the full potential of the game’s best overall debuffer, here’s the best Silver Wolf Build in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail

As usual for 5-star characters. the best Light Cone for Silver Wolf is her featured one, Incessant Rain. The Light Cone will be our main pick as it will allow you to increase her Effect hit Rate by 24%, thus increasing the probability of her debuffs taking effect, all while also increasing her CRIT Rate by 12% if an enemy is affected by 3 or more debuffs (lv1).

Incessant Rain will also allow her to apply Aether Code on any enemy she attacks, thus increasing the damage they will receive by 12% for 1 turn (lv1).

Her featured 5-star Light Cone will then be followed by the game’s 4-star event-exclusive Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts. At level 1, the Light Cone will increase her Effect Hit Rate by 20%, as well as allow her to generate 4-energy after attacking a debuffed enemy.

Using Sampo’s Eyes of the Prey can also work well for her, given its ability to increase her Effect Hit Rate and DoT damage by 20 and 24% respectivelly.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Silver Wolf:

Best Overall: Incessant Rain

Incessant Rain Best 4-star: Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (4-star)

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (4-star) Best Alternative: Eyes of the Prey (4-star)

How to Get the Best Silver Wolf Light Cones

Although you can only acquire Incessant Rain by pulling on its Event Warp Banner (when available), Eyes of the Prey can be acquired by pulling on any of the game’s available banners.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, on the other hand, can only be acquired by taking part in the Starhunt Game event. By completing the event, players will also be able to fully enhance the Light Cone.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Silver Wolf

As her main role will be that of a debuffer who is also capable of dealing a good chunk of Quantum damage as a third damage dealer, the best Relic set for Silver Wolf will be a 2-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars.

The set is our main pick given its ability to increase her Quantum damage by 10%, while also allowing her attacks to ignore 10% of the defense of all enemies, as well as 20% of the defense of enemies weak to Quantum.

Planar Ornament-wise, the best picks for her will be either Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise (for those looking for an increase in Effect Hit Rate) or Inert Salsotto (for its increase in Crit Rate).

Best Stats and Substats for Each Piece

You can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: Effect Hit Rate (It will make sure her debuffs are applied)

Effect Hit Rate (It will make sure her debuffs are applied) Feet: ATK

ATK Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Boost

Quantum DMG Boost Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate (Will increase her Ultimate availability)

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on Effect Hit Rate and Energy Regeneration Rate.

The Best Silver Wolf Team Compositions in Honkai Star Rail

Thanks to her ability to make any DPS a great fit by implanting a weakness to their element on enemies, Silver Wolf can excel in any given team. But with that said, she works best when in teams composed of her, a Break support or DPS, a healer, and a main DPS (either multi or single-target focused).

You can check out a few teams sure to bring the most out of Silver Wolf below:

Silver Wolf + Seele + Bronya + Natasha/Bailu

Silver Wolf + Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Bronya/Bailu/Natasha

Silver Wolf + Asta + Himeko/Hook + Bailu/Natasha

Silver Wolf + Dan Heng + Welt + Bailu/Natasha

Silver Wolf + Yanking/Clara + Gepard/March 7th + Natasha/Bailu (when using Clara the team will focus on shielding her. While using Yanking, the focus shifts to aggroing enemies to either Gepard or March 7th.

Silver Wolf + Sushang + Tingyun/Bronya + Bailu/Natasha

This build guide was made during Honkai: Star Rail on PC and will be updated if needed as new patches are released.

