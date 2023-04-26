Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Considered by many as the best 4-star multi-target Fire DPS in Honkai: Star Rail, Hook is a character capable of dealing large amounts of damage while also constantly applying Burn. But how should you build her? Now, here’s the best Hook build in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Hook Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

As a DPS focused on dealing large amounts of Fire damage through her Basic Attack/Skill/Ultimate as well as through the appliance of Burn, the best relic set for Hook will be a 4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging. The set is our main choice as it will increase her Fire DMG by 10% as well as allow her to further increase the buff by 12% after performing her Ultimate.

Planar Ornament-wise, our main pick will be Inert Salsotto. The set is our main pick as it will allow you to get an 8% increase in CRIT Rate. While equipped with it, Hook’s Ultimate will also be increased by 15% if her CRI Rate goes past 50%.

Best Stats and Substats

Given Hook’s role as a DPS as well as his ability to get 13.3% CRIT DMG through her talents, we recommend that you go with a CRIT Rate Body, ATK% Feet, Fire DMG Planar Sphere, and an ATK% Link Rope.

You can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: ATK%

ATK% Feet: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Planar Sphere: Fire DMG

Fire DMG Link Rope: ATK%

Substat-wise, we recommend that you go for CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, and Speed. Overall, we recommend that you try to get at least 70+ CRIT Rate/100+ CRIT DMG in order to maximize your DMG.

The Best Light Cones for Hook

Given her role and set, the best Light Cone for Hook will be Clara’s signature one, Something Irreplaceable. The Light Cone is then followed by the 4-stars Under the Blue Sky and Hook’s signature one, The Moles Welcome You.

Something Irreplaceable is our main choice given the Ligh Cone’s ability to increase her ATK by 24% and allow her to restore 8% of her HP and get a 24% increase in damage for 1 turn after defeating an enemy (lv1).

Under the Blue Sky, on the other hand, will increase her ATK% by 18% while also allowing her to increase her CRIT Rate by 12% for 3 turns after defeating an enemy. Last but not least, The Moles Welcome You will allow Hook to get a 12% ATK boost after using her Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Hook, as well as a great 3-star pick:

Best Overall: Something Irreplaceable (5-star)

Something Irreplaceable (5-star) Best 4-stars: Under the Blue Sky / The Moles Welcome You

Under the Blue Sky / The Moles Welcome You Best 3-star: Collapsing Sky

Best Team Compositions for Hook in Honkai: Star Rail

As a multi-target DPS, Hook can fit a wide array of compositions as either a secondary or main damage dealer. Given that, we recommend that you make use of her in teams featuring Asta, for her ability to increase the party’s Fire DMG and speed, as well as that of a healer. Using either a debuffer (Pela) or a shield support (March 7th) can also work.

