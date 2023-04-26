The Best Seele DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Seele is both the star of the first Featured Warp Banner of Honkai: Star Rail, as well as the game’s best single target DPS. But how should you build her? Now, in order to show all why the name Babochka is feared all over the Underworld, here’s the best Seele DPS build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Seele DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

Given her ability to deal massive amounts of single-target Quantum Damage, as well as her unique ability to get an extra turn and deal increased damage after defeating any opponent, the best overall set for Seele will be a 4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars. The set will both increase her Quantum DMG by 10% and allow her to ignore 10% of the defense of all enemies, as well as 20% of the defense of enemies weak to the element.

Using a 2-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars + 2-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor / Musketeer of Wild Wheat can also work as a good placeholder as you try to get the full set.

Planar Ornament-wise, we recommend the use of the Celestial Differentiator. The set will both provide an 8% increase in CRIT Rate and allow Seele’s Basic Attack and Skill to deal 20% more damage if your CRIT Rate value goes above 80%.

Best Stats and Substats

As a single target DPS, as well as a character who will get a handy amount of CRIT DMG (23%) after having all of her traces unlocked, we recommend that you make use of a CRIT Rate body piece. For the other pieces, our picks will be ATK%/Speed, Quantum DMG, and either ATK% or Break Damage.

To recap, you can check out below the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: Crit Rate

Crit Rate Feet: ATK / Speed (Depending on your Light Cone)

ATK / Speed (Depending on your Light Cone) Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG

Quantum DMG Link Rope: ATK% / Break Damage.

Substat-wise, CRIT DMG is a must, followed by ATK%, and Speed. As Seele is a Single-target DPS, you should focus on reaching the 80/100+ Crit Rate/DMG threshold.

The Best Light Cones for Seele

As usual, the best Light Cone for Seele is her signature one, In the Night. The 5-star Light Cone is our main choice as it fits Seele’s kit perfectly by providing her with 18% CRIT Rate (lv1). The set will also increase Seele’s Basic Atacck and Skill DMG by 6% while also increasing her Ultimate CRIT DMG by 12% (lv1) for each 10 Speed points exceeding 100. The effect can stack up to 6 times.

While using In the Night, we recommend that you try to not only get to the already mentioned CRIT threshold but also try to get 160 Speed.

If her signature Light Cone is not an option, Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5-star) would be our main pick, followed by Sleep Like the Dead.

At A1, Cruising in the Stellar Sea will both increase Seele’s CRIT Rate by 8% as well as further increase the buff by 8% when facing enemies whose health is below 50%. The Light Cone will also increase her Attack by 20% for two turns after Seele defeats an enemy.

Sleep Like the Dead, on the other hand, will increase her CRIT DMG by 30% while also increasing the chance of scoring a CRIT after a failed attempt.

The Best 4-star Light Cones for Seele

4-star-wise, the best Light Cones for Seele would be Return to Darkness and Only Silence Remains. While Return to Darkness will increase her CRIT Rate by 12% and allow Seele to dispel buffs, Only Silence Remains will permanently increase her ATK% by 16%, as well as increase her CRIT Rate by 12% when facing two or fewer enemies (lv1).

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Seele, as well as a good 3-star pick:

Best Overall: In the Night (5-star)

In the Night (5-star) Best Alternatives: Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5-star) / Sleep Like the Dead (5-star)

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5-star) / Sleep Like the Dead (5-star) Best 4-stars: Return to Darkness / Only Silence Remains

Return to Darkness / Only Silence Remains 3-star Alternative: Arrows

Best Team Compositions for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail

You will be able to bring out the best in Seele by making use of teams featuring offensive supports like Pela, Asta, or Bronya, as well as a focused healer (Natasha or Bailu). Using either a Multi-Target DPS or a shielder can also work well.

