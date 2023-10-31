Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio | Leaks, Banner, Kit, and Release Date

Everything you need to know about Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail.

October 31st, 2023 by Christian Bognar , Diego Perez
Image: Hoyoverse

Dr. Ratio is a highly-anticipated upcoming 5-Star character in Honkai Star Rail. This guide will cover everything you need to know about Dr. Ratio, including his release date, abilities, leaks, and more.

Dr. Ratio belongs to the Intelligentsia Guild, a counterpart to the Genius Society that Herta and Screwllum are a part of. He seeks to disperse knowledge throughout the universe to combat ignorance rather than limiting intellect and creativity to a select few.

Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio Release Date

Dr. Ratio will debut alongside Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6, which is currently slated to release in early 2024. Before then, the Version 1.5 update will introduce new characters like Huohuo and Argenti.

It’s still unknown whether Dr. Ratio will be featured on the first or second limited banner of Version 1.6, however. Ruan Mei is the other new 5-Star character debuting in Version 1.6 alongside Dr. Ratio, so she may be the better choice for your Stellar Jades if you need an Ice Harmony character instead of an Imaginary character on the Hunt Path.

Dr. Ratio Kit & Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio is an Imaginary Hunt character that focuses on inflicting great damage and concentrates on maximizing buffs and debuffs. Check out all the latest abilities for Dr. Ratio in the grid below.

TypeAbility
SkillDeals Imaginary DMG to an enemy and if it has any negative effects, the skill gets buffed.
UltimateDeals Imaginary DMG to a single enemy and additional DMG for every negative effect applied.
TalentRandomly gain one of five additional effects when using basic attacks or skills. The effects could be ATK buff, CRIT Rate buff, CRIT DMG buff, or SPD buff for 3 turns. Each type of effect can stack up to three times.
TechniqueCreate a special area that taunts nearby enemies. When in combat with enemies within the special area, reduce the speed of each enemy for two turns.

Dr. Ratio Eidolons

Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons will increase his potency against rebuffed enemies and reward him with even more buffs when his Talent is triggered. All 6 Eidolon levels are listed below.

EidolonAbility
Eidolon 1When talent triggers Counter effect, deals an additional imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Doctor of Truth’s ATK to enemies that has more than ? or equal amount of Debuffs.
Eidolon 2When using Doctor of Truth’s Skill, increase the amount of times to trigger the Talent up to ? times.
Eidolon 3Ultimate Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv. 15 Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.
Eidolon 4When Talent triggers Counter effect, increase DMG dealt to ?%.
Eidolon 5Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
Eidolon 6When using Doctor of Truth’s Ultimate, triggers 1 Talent effect for every 1 debuffs on the target, maximum up to ? times.

More information regarding Dr. Ratio is sure to be revealed leading up to his release in Version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail, so be sure to check back often for more news. The same goes for Ruan Mei and Xueyi, two other characters joining the Star Rail roster in Version 1.6.

Before then, though, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Huohuo and Argenti, the two new 5-Star units set to join Honkai Star Rail before Dr. Ratio’s release. There’s a lot to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail, including a new planet to explore and the potential addition of character skins, so keep saving your Stellar Jades for all the upcoming content.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023

