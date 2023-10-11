Honkai Star Rail PS5 Cross Save: How to Link Hoyoverse Account

Image: Hoyoverse

Linking your PlayStation Network and Hoyoverse accounts together allows you to sync your Honkai Star Rail progress between the game’s PC, mobile, and PS5 versions. Whether you want to switch platforms entirely or seamlessly switch back and forth, this guide walks you through linking your PSN account to Honkai Star Rail and enabling cross-progression on PlayStation 5.

How to Link a PlayStation Network and Hoyoverse Account for Honkai Star Rail PS5 Cross-Progression

Chances are, you might’ve played Genshin Impact on PlayStation in the past. If this is the case, you’re already good to go. As long as you use the same Hoyoverse account for Honkai Star Rail, your PSN account and HSR progress will automatically be linked. If not, continue reading!

To link your existing Trailblazing journey, select Already have an account, log in directly when you launch Honkai Star Rail on PlayStation 5 for the first time. Then, simply log in with your Hoyoverse details and follow the on-screen instructions.

Ensure you select the same region you currently play Honkai Star Rail on, as your progress is directly linked to the regional server you play on. As someone in Europe who plays on US servers to join friends and colleagues, this threw me when connecting my Hoyoverse account to Genshin back in the day.

What Data Transfers Between PS5 and Mobile/PC Versions of Honkai Star Rail?

Everything! Once linked, your progress is shared between all platforms. If you want to play Honkai Star Rail on your mobile on the train and continue talking to trash cans on your PS5 when you get home, you absolutely can.

This also includes premium purchases, like the Battle Pass and currency. Once you’ve bought something, it’s always available on every platform you play. This is great for things like Google Play Rewards or when receiving gift cards from your very confused grandma.

Why Do I Have Two Friends Lists in HSR?

While the PC and mobile version of Honkai Star Rail only has a single friend list, the PS5 version has two: the regular Game Friends list that syncs between all platforms and PlayStation Network Friends, which are, well, your friends on PlayStation Network.

If you switch between platforms often, remember to add your PSN friends to the regular Game Friends list to keep in touch and help each other out in fights.

Is Honkai Star Rail Different on PS5 vs Mobile and PC?

Besides the friend list and standard console features like screenshots, Honkai Star Rail on PS5 is identical to the PC and mobile versions. The game receives updates simultaneously, meaning there’ll never be issues with cross-progression or fear of missing out on exciting banners.

If you’re returning to Honkai Star Rail with the PS5 launch, refresh your memory with our guides on the best 5-star characters and light cones to look out for. We also have an article on HSR’s hidden quests with intriguing secret rewards.



- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023