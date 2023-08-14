Best F2P Kafka Build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cone, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail gives players the chance to in true Gacha fashion, take on the field as a wide array of different characters. and among the many playable characters, very few are as unique as Kafka, given her DPS approach and set. But is it possible to build Kafka as a top-tier DPS as a F2P player? With that said, here’s the best Kafka F2P DPS build in Honkai Star Rail.

The Best F2P Light Cones for DPS Kafka

To start, considering her role as a DPS focused on dealing massive standard and DoT damage, the best Light Cone for a F2P DPS Kafka build in Honkai: Star Rail will be the 4-star Fermata. The Light Cone can be acquired by expending a total of 2.600 Shield in Baouder Town’s Underground Shop. You can also get as many copies of it as you want by purchasing it from the Messenger for 200 Lucent Afterglow.

Overall, Fermata will both increase Kafka’s Break Effect by 16% (which is always welcomed no matter the character) as well as increase her DoT damage against enemies affected by Shock or Wind by 16% (lv1), thus truly empowering her strengths.

Image: Hoyoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan: Release Date, Banner, Kit, Materials, and Abilities

The Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Kafka

Given Kafka’s role as a Lighting DPS, as well as the fact that to bring the most out of her she must be able to both deal high damage and take on the field multiple times within a single turn/rotation, we recommend that you go with a 4-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic set. The set is our main pick as it will increase her Lighting DMG by 10%, as well as her ATK by 20% after she performs her Skill.

Planar Ornament-wise, we then recommend that you go with either Rutilant Arena or Inert Slasotto. While Rutilant Arena will permanently increase her CRIT Rate by 8% as well as increase her Skill and Basic Attack DMG by 20% if her CRIT Rate total goes above 70%, Inert Slasotto will offer the same CRIT increase but will, in turn, increase her Ultimate and Follow-Up damage by 15% if her Rate overall goes beyond 50%.

Best Stats and Substats for DPS Kafka

Although as a DPS, Kafka will need pieces featuring the Elemental Damage Bonus and Crit Rate stats, we recommend that you go for Speed on your Feet piece, as doing so will increase her per-turn availability, and thus maximize your whole party’s DoT damage.

On the Link Rope, we recommend that you go with either Energy Regeneration Rate or ATK, with the latter being our main choice.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3: Release Date, Banners, and Leaks

To recap, you can check out the best main stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece for DPS Kafka, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Feet: Speed / ATK

Speed / ATK Planar Sphere: Lightning Damage Bonus.

Lightning Damage Bonus. Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate / ATK

Substat-wise, we recommend that you prioritize CRIT Rate / DMG in order to reach at least 50/100, while also focusing on getting both Speed and ATK.

How to Get the Band of Sizzling Thunder, Rutilant Arena, and Inert Slasotto Sets

You will be able to get the Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic set in Honkai: Star Rail by completing the Path of Holy Hymn Cavern of Corrosion. The Cavern of Corrosion will be located in the Cloudford area, located in The Xianzhou Luofu.

The Rutilant Arena and Inert Slasotto Planar Ornament sets, on the other hand, can be acquired by taking part in the Simulated Universe and then expending either Trailblaze Power or Immersifiers.

The Best F2P Team Compositions for Kafka

Given her role as a main DPS, as well as the way Kafka’s set can only deal maximum damage when featured as part of a team featuring sub-DPS’ capable of applying DoT at every turn, the best team for Kafka (F2P or not) must feature either Silver Wolf, Bronya, or Pela as it’s main support.

The team must also feature either Luke, Sampo, or Asta as a DoT-focused unit. Using Serval can also work well, but it won’t be optimal. We also recommend that you make use of a healer for the last team slot.

Using a team featuring 2 DoT-focused units in compositions, such as Kafa + Luke + Sampo + Natasha/Bailu/Luocha can also work well in some cases. The same can be said about teams lacking a healer. although picking the latter is not recommended for end-game scenarios/challenges.

This guide was made while playing Honkai: Star Rail on PC and will be updated if needed as new Light Cones, Characters, Relics, and Planar Ornaments become available.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023