Are you wondering about all trash can locations in Belobog in Honkai: Star Rail? This is one of two questions a trash can in Belobog will ask you. Yeah, you read that right. A trash can is now quizzing you. First, you earned a trash can profile picture, and now you are on the trashiest game show in Honkai. However, don’t throw this guide away because we have the answers you need to win a “prize,” if you can call it that.

How Many Trash Cans Are There in Belobog?

You can find the Trash Can Puzzle in the center of Belobog City in Jarilo IV. Head to the location marked on the map above and interact with the trash can you find there to begin the puzzle.

You can solve the Trash Can puzzle in Honkai-Star Rail by answering two questions about the number of trash cans in Belobog and the Town. As much as I would love to have you running around Belobog City counting trash cans, I will save you the effort!

The first question from the trash can is:

Guess: How many trash cans are there in Belobog? Attention: trash cans put side-by-side together are considered as one. But, those that you can see but cannot be reached do not count.

The answer to this question is: 20

The second question from the trash can is:

Guess: How many trash cans are there in this own? The rules are the same: trash cans put side-by-side together are considered as one. But, those that you can see but cannot be reached do not count. Count only these: Cylindrical trash cans.

The answer to this question is: 5

So then, what is the trashtastic prize you will win by answering both of these questions correctly? First, you will earn one Pleasant-Looking Trash consumable, which will recover 4 Technique Points for the team. Besides this consumable item, there are no other rewards for solving the Trash Can Puzzle other than bragging rights that other trash aficionados like yourself probably don’t care about.

