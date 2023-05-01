Best Light Cones for Each Path and Character in Honkai Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / miHoYo

Light Cones are equipable items in Honkai: Star Rail that provides characters with bonus stats and effects. Certain Light Cones can increase a character’s damage or support potential by an incredible amount, and choosing the right one is essential for maximizing characters in endgame content.

With only one Light Cone slot per character and a whole heap of choices, this guide is here to help you make the correct decision with a list of the best Light Cones for each Path and every Character in Honkai: Star Rail — including alternate options for new players and those of us having very little luck with the current banners.

Best Destruction Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

As the name suggests, Destruction characters are all about dishing out heavy damage. On the Fall of an Aeon is generally the best Destruction Light Cone, increasing the user’s Attack whenever they strike an enemy, and Damage on Weakness Breaks.

Something Irreplaceable is also a fantastic choice, providing a permanent flat increase of 24 – 40% increase to Attack, as well as a small heal when being hit or defeating an enemy.

Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Physical)

On the Fall of an Aeon

Something Irreplaceable

The Moles Welcome You

Nowhere to Run

Best Light Cones for Arlan

On The Fall of an Aeon

A Secret Vow

The Moles Welcome You

Nowhere to Run

Best Light Cones for Clara

Something Irreplaceable

On the Fall of an Aeon

The Moles Welcome You

Nowhere to Run

Best Light Cones for Hook

On The Fall of an Aeon

Something Irreplaceable

Woof! Walk Time!

The Moles Welcome You

Best The Hunt Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Characters that follow the path of The Hunt excel in single-target damage, often relying on Critical hits. In The Night increases your character’s Critical Rate by 18 – 30% and boosts the damage of their Attack, Skill, and Critical damage of their Ultimate.

Sleep Like the Dead is a stellar option for characters that rely very heavily on Crit. It provides the character a flat 30 – 50% increase in Critical damage and increases their Crit rate when an attack fails to make a Critical hit. Does “Critical” still sound like a word to you?

Best Light Cones for Dan Heng

In The Night

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Only Silence Remains

Swordplay

Best Light Cones for Sushang

In The Night

Sleep Like the Dead

Return to Darkness

Swordplay

Best Light Cones for Seele

In The Night

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Return to Darkness

Only Silence Remains

Best Light Cones for Yanqing

Sleep Like the Dead

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Swordplay

Only Silence Remains

Best Erudition Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Erudition characters are perfect for dealing damage to multiple enemies simultaneously — commonly known as AoE (Area of Effect) damage across the gaming sphere. Night on the Milky Way and Before Dawn are your best choices for Erudition units, though which you choose depends on your specific character.

Night on the Milky Way increases the character’s Attack based on how many enemies you’re facing, and boosts Damage on Weakness Breaks. This works well with characters like Serval and Himeko.

Before Dawn has a flat Critical, Skill, and Ultimate damage increase. Following a Skill or Ultimate being used, the character will gain Somnus Corpus, which provides a massive damage boost when a follow-up attack is triggered.

Best Light Cones for Himeko

Night on the Milky Way

Before Dawn

The Birth of the Self

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Best Light Cones for Serval

Night on the Milky Way

Make the World Clamor

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Best Light Cones for Qingque

Night on the Milky Way

Make the World Clamor

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Best Light Cones for Herta

Before Dawn

Night on the Milky Way

Today is Another Peaceful Day

The Birth of the Self

Best Light Cones for Jing Yuan

Before Dawn

Night on the Milky Way

Make the World Clamor

The Birth of the Self

Best Harmony Light Cones

Harmony characters are the hypemen and women of Honkai: Star Rail, strengthening their allies by buffing them and removing debuffs inflicted by enemies.

But the Battle Isn’t Over is the best Light Cone for all Harmony characters, as it increases their Regeneration rate and generates a Skill Point when an Ultimate is used on an ally. It also raises an ally’s damage by a considerable amount every time your character uses their skill, which is generally every turn for an Abundance character.

Best Light Cones for Bronya

But the Battle Isn’t Over

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Past and Future

Best Light Cones for Tingyun

But the Battle Isn’t Over

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Past and Future

Memories of the Past

Best Light Cones for Asta

But the Battle Isn’t Over

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Memories of the Past

Meditation

Best Nihility Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Nihility characters are the opposite of those walking the path of Harmony, instead focusing on debuffing and weakening enemies. In the Name of the World is perfect for every Nihility unit, providing a 24 – 40% increase to the user’s damage against debuffed targets and increasing their Effect Hit Rate and Attack when using a Skill.

Best Light Cones for Welt

In the Name of the World

Eyes of the Prey

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Void

Best Light Cones for Sampo

In the Name of the World

Eyes of the Prety

Fermata

Good Night and Sleep Well

Best light Cones for Pela

In the Name of the World

Eyes of the Prety

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Good Night and Sleep Well

Best Preservation Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Preservation characters are the equivalent of tanks in Honkai Star Rail, shielding your team and often being the brunt of attacks. This means you’ll need a lot of Defense, and Moment of Victory provides more than enough.

With Moment of Victory equipped, your character gains a permanent 24 – 40% increase to their Defense and Effect Hit Rate. It also increases the chance of being hit by enemies and increases Defense even further when attacked. Get hit, get paid.

Best Light Cones for March 7th

Moment of Victory

Day One of My New Life

This Is Me!

Amber

Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Fire)

Moment of Victory

Landau’s Choice

Day One of My New Life

This Is Me!

Best Light Cones for Gepard

Moment of Victory

Texture of Memories

Landau’s Choice

Day One of My New Life

Best Abundance Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Abundance characters are your team’s primary healers, with the core goal of keeping your team’s health constantly topped up at the cost of typically outputting little to no damage.

Time Waits For No One is the by far the best Light Cone for all Abundance characters. Equipping it will increase your character’s outgoing healing by 12 – 20% and maximum HP by 18 – 30%.

While this alone would make it the go-to choice for an Abundance character, it also passively deals damage based on the healing value of your character when an ally attacks an enemy once per turn— a little extra damage as a treat.

Best Light Cones for Bailu

Time Waits For No One

Post-Op Conversation

Shared Feeling

Quid Pro Quo

Best Light Cones for Natasha

Time Waits For No One

Post-Op Conversation

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Shared Feeling

This guide was written from experience playing Version 1.0.5 of Honkai: Star Rail on PC.

