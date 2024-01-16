The Best Dr. Ratio Build in Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: miHoYo

Dr. Ratio is a free character in Honkai: Star Rail starting January 17, 2024, so preparing to create the best build for him is wise. This guide explores the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail, including the best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Compositions.

Dr. Ratio is a five-star character in Honkai: Star Rail, part of The Hunt Path, and entails Imaginary combat types. Dr. Ratio is at his best when he is the Main DPS character in your party, so the following build focuses on that. Use the following sections to create the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Dr. Ratio Build in Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones

The absolute best Light Cone for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail is the Baptism of Pure Thought, obtained by the Light Cone Event Warp. This powerful Light Cone will increase Dr. Ratios CRIT DMG by 20%, allowing for higher damage output overall. Additionally, the CRIT DMG is increased by 8% for every debuff applied to an enemy.

If Baptism of Pure Thought isn’t available for you, we have other options you can choose from. For starters, Cruising in the Stellar Sea is a good pick as it increases the wearer’s CRIT rate by 8%. This number increases if the enemy has HP below 50%. Lastly, you could pick In the Night instead, increasing the CRIT rate by 18%.

Here is an overview of Light Cones to pick for the best Dr. Ratio build:

Baptism of Pure Thought

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

In the Night

Best Relics for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail

Considering Dr. Ratio’s main focus is to deal as much damage as possible, you want to choose relics that increase attack power. We have three options you can choose from: The Ashblazing Grand Duke (2 set), Prisoner in Deep Confinement (2 set), or Inert Salsotto (2 set).

The Ashblazing Grand Duke is a solid pick, increasing follow-up attack damage dealt by a whopping 20%. On the other hand, Prisoner in Deep Confinement will increase base attacks by 12%, and lastly, Inert Salsotto will increase Dr. Ratio’s CRIT rate by 8%. Inert Salsotto is my personal favorite, as it also has a bonus ability that increases the wearer’s Ultimate and follow-up attack by 15% when the CRIT rate reaches 50% or higher.

Here is an overview of Relics for the best Dr. Ratio build:

The Ashblazing Grand Duke

Prisoner in Deep Confinement

Inert Salsotto

Best Team Composition for Dr. Ratio

Creating the best team composition for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail boils down to picking characters that will allow Dr. Ratio to perform his best as the main DPS. In other words, you want to choose a Healer, Sub DPS for backup damage, and one support character to make him shine.

Here is my recommended team composition for the best Dr. Ratio build:

Main DPS: Dr. Ratio

Dr. Ratio Support: Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf Sub-DPS: Topaz and Numby

Topaz and Numby Healer: Luocha

That’s all there is to know about the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail! We hope this has helped this 5-star character reach his maximum potential. Feel free to check out our other Honkai: Star Rail build guides, including the best Natasha and Seele builds.

