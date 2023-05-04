All Hidden Quests in Honkai Star Rail

Image: miYoHo

Hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail are secret quests discovered by interacting with various NPCs and characters around the in-game world. These hidden quests can be challenging to locate but are worth searching for as they reward players with valuable items. That is why we have composed this list of all the known hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail, as well as how to unlock and where to locate them.

Every Hidden Quest and How to Find Them in Honkai: Star Rail

Below is a compiled list of all the hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail. Considering the game is always online, it is possible that developer miHoYo add more in the future.

Hidden Quest Name Where to Find and How to Unlock Bernard’s Signal Log Found in Herta Space Station in the Master Control Zone. Players can unlock this by talking to Bernard after completing the “To: The Faint Star” quest. Misdelivered Letter Found in the Administrative District of Jarilo-VI. Players can unlock this by collecting four letters scattered across the Administrative District and then talking to Manya. Praise of High Morals Can be found in various locations, and switches depending on the day. Players can unlock this by selecting “morally correct” dialogue options when talking to NPCs. Origami Cranes Found in the Herta Space Station in the Supply Zone. Players can unlock this by picking up various Origami Cranes to solve your lack of credentials. Phonograph Found in the Astral Express in the Parlor Car. Players can unlock this by interacting with the phonograph and changing the music. Triple Authentication Access Room Found in the Herta Space Station in the Base Zone. Players can unlock this by collecting three access authentication cards around the Herta Space Station. Trash Cans in Belobog Found in Boulder Town of Jarili-VI. Players can unlock this quest by solving the trash can puzzle located in the center of town. Rightful Rights Society Found in the Administrative District of Jarili-VI. Players can unlock this by interacting with a phone booth near the Golden Theater. Sheila’s Fate Found in the Herta Space Station in the Master Control Zone. Players can unlock this by interacting with Sheila after completing the “Guide Paradox” quest.

- This article was updated on May 4th, 2023