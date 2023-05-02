All Daily Check-In Rewards in Honkai Star Rail and How to Get Them

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Honkai: Star Rail in daily check-ins is a great feature that allows players to collect rewards just by following simple steps. These rewards range from adventure logs to all types of currencies in the game. If you are interested in getting free rewards for Honkai: Star Rail — read on as we will go over all the rewards available and how you can claim them all.

All Check-In Rewards for Honkai: Star Rail

Below are the rewards from Honkai: Star Rail daily check-ins corresponding with the specific day. You get bonus rewards for your first three check-ins.

Note: If you miss a day, you can’t go back and claim that reward.

First-time check-in – 40 Stellar Jade

– 40 Stellar Jade Second-time check-in – 30 Stellar Jade

– 30 Stellar Jade Third-time check-in – 30 Stellar Jade

– 30 Stellar Jade Day one – two Adventure Logs

Day two – one Condensed Aether

Day three – 5k Credits

Day four – one Bottled Soda

Day five – 20 Stellar Jade

Day six – two Adventure Logs

Day seven – one Condensed Aether

Day eight – one Lost Gold Fragment

Day nine – 5k Credits

Day ten – three Adventure Logs

Day 11 – two Lost Gold Fragments

Day 12 – two Condensed Aether

Day 13 – 20 Stellar Jade

Day 14 – 5k Credits

Day 15 – one Energy Drink (sugar-free)

Day 16 – three Adventure Logs

Day 17 – two Condensed Aether

Day 18 – two Lost Gold Fragments

Day 19 – 8k Credits

Day 20 – 20 Stellar Jade

Day 21 – three Adventure Logs

Day 22 – two Condensed Aether

Day 23 – two Lost Gold Fragments

Day 24 – 8k Credits

Day 25 – one Disposable Kinetic Arm

Day 26 – two Refined Aether

Day 27 – two Lost Crystals

Day 28 – three Traveler’s Guide’s

Day 29 – 5k Credits

Day 30 – 5k Credits

Related: How to Link Twitch Account to Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Claim Honkai: Star Rail Daily Check-In Rewards

Claiming the rewards mentioned above are as easy as following the steps below.

- This article was updated on May 2nd, 2023