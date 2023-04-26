Honkai Star Rail: All Currencies, Explained

Image: miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG game from the creators behind Genshin Impact. While the actual game is free, players will be tasked to collect several in-game currencies to purchase various items for their benefit. Players can collect seven in-game currencies, and this guide will go into detail about each and what they are used for when it comes to purchasing items.

All Currencies in Honkai: Star Rail

Below you will find all Honkai: Star Rail currencies and what they are used for. This guide shows images of each currency to make it easy to differentiate.

Currency #1 – Credits

Credits can be considered the main currency in Honkai: Star Rail. Players can accumulate these consistently by playing the game normally and completing activities throughout their adventure. Players can use these credits to purchase items from Merchants and upgrades for weapons and Light Cones to equip characters.

Currency #2 – Stellar Jade

Stellar Jade is essential for a player using Star Rail’s Gacha. Stellar Jade is the primary currency for the Gacha to purchase pulls for characters and equipment. Stellar Jades are obtained once players complete a significant milestone in the game, such as big quests, timed events, and other forms of progression.

Currency #3 – Star Rail Pass

Star Rail Pass is one of the primary ways to pull for characters and Light Cones through a Standard Warp or Beginner Warp in Honkai: Star Rail. There are three ways to purchase Star Rail Passes from the store, and these are as follows:

Purchase one ticket with 160 Stellar Jade.

Buy one ticket with 10 Starlight.

Purchase one ticket with 150 Embers.

Currency #4 – Star Rail Special Pass

Star Rail Special Pass is similar to the Star Rail pass but is used to participate in a limited-time event in Honkai: Star Rail. These pulls will reward players with limited-time characters and Light Cones. These can be obtained through the same purchase methods as the standard Star Rail Passes.

Currency #5 – Oneiric Shards

Oneiric Shards are purchased with real-world money and then converted into Stellar Shade. The prices can vary depending on how many you plan to buy, but it only takes one Oneiric Shard to convert it into one Stellar Shade. So you can get five Stellar Shades if you want to buy five Oneiric Shards.

Currency #6 – Undying Starlight

Players can use Undying Starlight to purchase items of lower value from the in-game store, for example, leveling materials. To obtain Undying Starlight, you must succeed in a Gacha pull that results in a 3-star or lower item.

Currency #7 – Undying Embers

Players can use Undying Embers to purchase items of higher value from the in-game store, for example, leveling materials. To obtain Undying Embers, you must succeed in a Gacha pull resulting in a 4-star or above item. The item needs to be one you already have in your inventory — in other words, a duplicate.

