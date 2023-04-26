Honkai Star Rail: How to Re-Roll

Image: HoYoverse

So you’ve played through the tutorial of Honkai: Star Rail. You wondered to yourself, am I going to be among the lucky few and get some good pulls in the Departure Warp, to get the fiery redhead Himeko? Or will you pull go through all sorts of disappointing pulls only to get something underwhelming? Thankfully, there is a way you can perform a re-roll in Honkai: Star Rail, even if it comes off as try-hard by nature. But when it comes to getting your waifu or husbando, you can never be trying too hard.

How Do You Re-Roll Banners in Honkai: Star Rail?

The simple answer is to create a new account in Honkai: Star Rail and redo the tutorial. Complete the beginning segment, go through the opening dungeon, and defeat the Doomsday Beast. Get your Star Rail Passes, 50 being enough to guarantee a 5-star pity pull and gear up for the re-roll to get the characters you wish for. Maybe cross your fingers while doing so, it’s a gacha mechanic that can be completely infuriating but is ultimately a numbers game.

Within the evening of its release people have already resorted to speedrunning this opening segment at least 3 times in an attempt to get their desired outcomes. This is nothing new, with other examples of re-rolling in games being referred to sometimes as save-scumming, where you reload your save frequently to achieve a different outcome.

Different people play the game for different reasons, and maybe they wanted something other than a Clara after all that patience and effort, to begin with. But this isn’t from experience, don’t worry. We’re all totally happy with our pulls. But coincidentally, some of us might wind up with more than one account if it means another shot at Himeko. Just one more try.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023