How to Link Twitch Account to Honkai Star Rail

To celebrate the launch of Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse is running a one-month collaboration event with Twitch that allows players to trade Twitch drops for in-game items. While all you have to do to get Twitch drops is watch streamers play the game on Twitch, you won’t be able to trade them in for rewards until you link your Twitch account to your Honkai Star Rail profile. Here’s how to connect your Twitch account to Honkai Star Rail.

How to Link Your Twitch Account to Honkai Star Rail

To link a Twitch account to a Honkai Star Rail profile, all you have to do is follow a step-by-step set of instructions.

Create a Twitch account if you don’t have one already. Create a profile in Honkai Star Rail by creating a character and play long enough to unlock the mailbox and every form of currency. Link your Honkai Star Rail and Twitch accounts by logging into HoYoVerse’s official Honkai Star Rail Twitch Drops Event website.

Viewing Time for Honkai Star Rail Twitch Drops

To unlock Honkai Star Rail’s Twitch drop rewards, watch streamers playing the game on its official Twitch channel for a set number of minutes. You don’t have to have the stream running in your primary tab to build up the minutes needed, so you can have a Honkai Star Rail Twitch stream open in a side tab while you do something else. Here are the minutes you need to unlock the rewards

x20,000 Credits – 15 minutes

x4 Lost Gold Fragment – 15 minutes after claiming the previous reward

x5 Condensed Aether – 15 minutes after claiming the previous reward

x3 Traveler’s Guide – 15 minutes after claiming the previous reward

x30 Steller Jade – 30 minutes after claiming the previous reward

x50 Steller Jade – 30 minutes after claiming the previous reward

It’s important to remember that the progress made towards unlocking a Honkai Star Rail Twitch drop reward is only valid if you complete the time requirement on the same stream you started making it on. You cannot link multiple Twitch accounts to your Honkai Star Rail profile, so you cannot create more Twitch accounts to speed up the process.

How To Claim Twitch Drop Rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Once you’ve watched a Honkai Star Rail Twitch stream long enough to claim a reward, go to the Drops and Rewards menu on your Twitch account to collect your prize. The Twitch drop rewards should appear in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

