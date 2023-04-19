How to Get Disney Speedstorm Twitch Drops

Image: Gameloft

Are you ready to earn some Disney Speedstorm Twitch drops? Well, you can by following the steps in this guide. These Twitch drops consist of cool rewards such as avatars for your characters, racing suits, and even license plates to add to your in-game vehicles! To get a Twitch drop, players must meet viewing criteria on the Twitch platform, but don’t worry, they aren’t extremely long. Here is how you can get Twitch drops for Disney Speedstorm.

How to Claim Twitch Drops for Disney Speedstorm

Follow the steps below to claim your Disney Speedstorm Twitch drops.

Download Twitch and create an account if you haven’t already. Open up the Twitch app and link your Disney Speedstorm account to your Twitch account. You can connect your account by visiting the official Disney Speedstorm website. Head to any official Disney Speedstorm stream on Twitch and watch the stream for a specified amount of minutes. Once you have completed the specified viewing time, claim your Twitch drop by opening your Disney Speedstorm account and clicking on “OK” under the pop-up that appears. Your Twitch drop will automatically appear in your inventory so you can use it in-game.

Below is the official reveal of Disney Speedstorm Twitch drops.

Check out the amazing #DisneySpeedstorm Twitch Drops swag you can earn by linking your game & Twitch accounts and watching any participating live channel!



Learn more below⤵️https://t.co/mCczQ8ouTq pic.twitter.com/Ys7lxlWAt6 — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) April 18, 2023

Viewing Time For Twitch Drops

The time will change depending on the item you wish to unlock during your Twitch drop. Here are all the time frames for each item currently available listed below.

Goofy’s Hat Avatar – 15 minutes.

Swag License Playe – 30 minutes.

Swag Flair Kart Livery – 60 minutes.

Swag Flair Racing Suit – 120 minutes.

While 120 minutes may seem like a long time, the good news is that there is a way to trick the system. All you need to do is put the stream on your computer or phone and leave that device in another room for the specified timeframe. This way, you can avoid having to sit and watch for two hours — instead, go off and pass the time with something else!

