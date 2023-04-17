Is Disney Speedstorm Free to Play? Answered

Image: Gameloft

Disney Speedstorm is a new racing game similar to Crash Team Racing and Mario Kart, but it obviously has Disney characters and settings. If you’re excited about Disney Speedstorm, you’ll most likely want to know if it is free-to-play. We’ve got your answer right here.

Disney Speedstorm: Is It Free to Play?

For now, Disney Speedstorm is not free-to-play. Notice the “for now” as that’s a key caveat to this unique Disney racer experience.

On April 18, 2023, Disney Speedstorm will enter Early Access. The only way to play Disney Speedstorm in Early Access is to purchase the Founder’s Pack, similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There are three different tiers of Founder’s Packs: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. It doesn’t matter which Founder’s Pack edition you buy. Once you have one, you can play the Disney Speedstorm Early Access.

While the only way to play the Disney Speedstorm Early Access is to purchase the Founder’s Pack, Disney Speedstorm will eventually be free-to-play after the Early Access is done.

The Early Access is projected to last until the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. With that in mind, if you want to play Disney Speedstorm but don’t want to pay the Founder’s Pack entry fee, then you’ll need to wait quite a while.

Once the Early Access is finally finished, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available for free. The game will come to multiple platforms, PC via Steam and Epic Games, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and be free-to-play on all of them.

Of course, those who purchase the Founder’s Pack and play Disney Speedstorm early will receive numerous bonuses way before the free-to-play players do. The game will feature a Battle Pass, in-game currency, and ways to unlock beloved Disney and Pixar characters. So, will you jump in early or wait for the free-to-play?

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023