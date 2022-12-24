10 Best Games Like Mario Kart on Xbox

Image: Nintendo

The Mario Kart series is undoubtedly one of the most well-known series of racing games in video game history. It offers people a chance to play as their favorite characters in challenging and wacky races to the finish line. The thing is, it’s made by Nintendo and is limited to their consoles.

However, there are tons of fun racing games like Mario Kart that are available for different Xbox consoles. Below are the best of them.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Image: Beenox

This remake of a PlayStation classic lets you drive as Crash or one of his friends (and enemies) against others in creative race tracks. You can pick up a host of items and weapons along the way and use these to slow your enemies down so you can overtake them.

While the races themselves can be chaotic at times, it’s that craziness that makes it fun to play. This is the closest thing Xbox players have to Mario Kart, and you should not miss it.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Image: Milestone

Instead of driving cutesy characters in fantasy worlds filled with things Mario, you will drive fancy miniature cars in realistic worlds in Hot Wheels Unleashed. You can play alone against AI, against others in local multiplayer, or against a friend in local couch co-op.

Hot Wheels Unleashed lets you collect and even upgrade 60 die-cast cars, all of which are graded by rarity. Unlike Mario Kart, however, there are no weapons here. All you have are your driving skills, as well as your car’s upgrades, to win.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

While other games let you drive cars or karts along crazy race tracks, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania lets you move the race track in order to get your character, who is stuck inside a ball, to the finish line. You need to tilt the stage, move the camera angles, avoid or surpass varying obstacles, and so on. It’s super challenging, so winning a race couldn’t be more satisfying.

Team Sonic Racing

Image: Sumo Digital

If you’re looking for something that competes with both Mario Kart and Nintendo, then look no further than this title — the characters alone scream Sega all the way. But instead of the usual Sonic title where Sonic and others run (or where Tails normally flies) they all ride karts.

While other racing games have you go head-to-head with others, you play as teams in Team Sonic Racing for the Xbox One. This team-based system makes for a cooperative racing game that offers an experience unlike any other.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Image: Criterion Software

Burnout Paradise for the Xbox One lets you drive realistic cars and ram them against your opponents as you make your way to the finish line. It doesn’t only encourage reckless driving — it rewards you for it.

Unlike other titles in this list, Burnout Paradise Remastered doesn’t offer you weapons. It also has a mode where you have to drive without crashing. Regardless of how you play it, you’re going to enjoy it.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Image: Bamtang Games

Don’t want to see Crash or Sonic but want another racing game with familiar faces? Then Nickelodeon Kart Racers just might be what you need. You can drive as Spongebob, Reptar, or even one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this game. While this doesn’t really compare to some other titles here in terms of racing experience, it does offer some faces your kids — or the kid in you — might like to see behind the wheel.

Blur

Image: Bizarre Creations

Want Mario Kart’s power-ups but don’t want its childish fantasy look? If you have an Xbox, Blur might be what you’re looking for. This game combines the look and feel of Need For Speed with some mechanics from Nintendo’s famed racer to make an absolutely enjoyable ride.

Blur lets you take control of realistic vehicles as you race along the streets. Pick up items like speed boosts and missiles to defeat other racers. The racing experience this game brings will have you coming back for more.

Disney Speedstorm

Image: Gameloft

As another battle racer featuring well-known characters, Disney Speedstorm lets you control beloved figures like Mickey as you race and overtake others to the finish line. This game offers you a huge cast as well as diverse worlds — something only Disney could offer.

Each character in this game boasts a specific range of skills that you can maximize to your advantage. Your characters also get better the more you play with them, which means practicing with one character does much more than improve your driving. You’ll be amazed at the surprises this Xbox game brings.

Cars 3: Driven To Win

Image: Avalanche Software

Disney and Pixar’s Cars series made audiences, especially kids, watch sentient vehicles have fun as they do what vehicles do. Cars 3: Driven To Win for the Xbox, as well as earlier Cars titles, lets those audiences (including you, now) connect with their favorite characters even more.

In this game, you play as Lightning McQueen or other characters from the Cars franchise. Other cars can be unlocked as the game progresses, meaning you get to enjoy other vehicles the more you play. If you or your kid likes the Cars movies, then it won’t hurt to get this one.

Beach Buggy Racing

Image: Vector Unit

If you’re looking for something that gives you kart racing feels without having to rely on familiar faces, then you can play Beach Buggy Racing. It might not be as famous, but it’s got what it takes to be a great Mario Kart alternative.

This game features a ton of features to enjoy like kart-style controls, power-ups to win over other racers, customizable cars for a unique ride, and more. There’s also a split screen mode for when you want to play local multiplaye r— like how others play Mario Kart.

These games might not be Mario Kart, but they are some of the best Xbox games that could satisfy cravings for Nintendo’s popular kart racing game. All of them have something good to offer and are worth more than just a try.