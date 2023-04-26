Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all hide-and-seek locations in Honkai: Star Rail? First, you must find all three hidden children to complete the Hide-and-Seek mission. After doing so, Hook will take you to the Fight Club so you can find Dan Heng. You didn’t think you’d get to play a game of hide-and-Seek in Honkai: Star Rail, did you? That’s okay. It is a fun way to progress the story while crushing the hopes and dreams of the kids (them being digital makes it okay, right?).

Where to Find all the Hidden Children in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Hide-and-Seek mission quest location has been marked on the map above. You will be tasked with finding three kids hiding throughout Boulder Town. The first two kids are pretty easy to find. However, the third kid is a bit more complicated, although it is pretty hilarious once you find him.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can initiate the mission by interacting with Hook, who is hiding from her friends like Mike from the Blair Witch Project — that’s a big bottle of nope sauce. Teleport to Natasha’s Clinic space anchor and walk forward until you find her.

Hook

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the quick cutscene, you will want to turn left and head up the hill where the mineshaft cars are filled with ore. You will find Hook hiding to your left.

Moles Sidekick

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn around and leave this area. Go to your right and head up a hill, where you will find two wooden crates. Mole’s Sidekick will be to the right of these crates.

Julian

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is probably the trickiest kid to find because Julian has somehow disguised himself as a Seemingly Adult Man. Talk to the “man,” and you will reveal him as Julian.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have completed the mission, look at your mission log, as the details will be updated. The updated mission description is insanely hilarious and shows HoYoverse’s wicked humor. Who knew that an innocent game of Hide-and-Seek could be so traumatizing?

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023