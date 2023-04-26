Honkai Star Rail: All Boulder Town Chest Locations

Image: HoYoverse

Are you looking for all Honkai: Star Rail Boulder Town treasure chest locations? A fun and valuable aspect of Honkai is the ability to search for treasure chests in different zones. Unfortunately, while the map shows how many treasure chests can be found in that zone, it doesn’t tell you where they can be found. However, we have provided you with the exact locations of all 7 Boulder Town treasure chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail.

All 7 Boulder Town Treasure Chest Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 7 chest locations in the Boulder Town area of Honkai: Star Rail.

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head past Natasha’s Clinic space anchor by the clinic and turn left when you reach the alleyway. You will find the first Basic Treasure Chest here.

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Leave the alleyway and turn left. Keep heading straight until you reach a grouping of wooden crates. You will find the second Basic Treasure Chest here.

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn around and head a bit to your right. You want to go down the alleyway to the right of Joshua, the Wildfire Member. You will find the third Basic Treasure Chest here.

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Teleport back to Natasha’s Clinic space anchor. This time you will be going in the opposite direction from where you found chest 1. You will find the fourth Basic Treasure Chest to the right of the boxes with orange ore at the base of the hill. This is the same hill where you find Mole’s Companion in the Hide-and-Seek quest.

Related: All Hide-and-Seek Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Continue up the hill and head to your right until you reach the fifth Basic Treasure Chest, which is nestled by a trash dumpster.

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn around and keep heading to your right. You will find the sixth Basic Treasure Chest in between buildings.

Boulder Town Treasure Chest 7

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Teleport to the Goethe Grand Hotel space anchor. Start heading straight and slightly curve left until you reach a dead end. The seventh and final Basic Treasure Chest is before a metal fence.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023