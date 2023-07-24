Honkai Star Rail is Getting Skins Starting With March 7th

Image: Hoyoverse

Honkai Star Rail, Hoyoverse’s turn-based follow-up to Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, released earlier this year to droves of gacha gamers foaming at their mouths with open wallets in hopes of pulling some of the game’s elusive 5-Star characters like Seele. That excitement has stayed with the game throughout its first major patches, introducing players to hotties like Blade and Luocha and bringing us ever closer to the release of the highly-anticipated Kafka.

With several 5-Stars on the way (and some exciting 4-Star additions coming in between), it’s easy to forget about the game’s free 4-Stars like March 7th and Dan Heng. While Dan Heng recently got his time in the spotlight with the Version 1.2 Trailblaze Missions, it looks like March 7th is also planned to introduce a huge Honkai Star Rail surprise: skins.

Skins Are Coming to Honkai Star Rail

First reported by reliable Honkai Star Rail leaker dimbreath, skins are coming to the game sometime in the future. At the moment, dimbreath states that a skin for March 7th, the game’s poster girl, is in development although there isn’t a concrete release date yet. Since Honkai Star Rail versions 1.3 and 1.4 have had most of their contents leaked already, it’s likely that March 7th’s skin will debut sometime after version 1.5.

[Star Rail]



There’s a March 7th skin being worked on, unknown release date. — Dim (@dimbreath) July 24, 2023

Skins aren’t anything new for Hoyoverse games. Honkai Impact 3rd features free and premium outfits for multiple characters in its cast, and Genshin Impact continues to roll out new paid skins for fan-favorite characters like Klee and Diluc every few updates.

It’s unclear if the March 7th skin will be free or paid, but given her status as a 4-Star character, there’s a chance that it’ll be tied to a free event while a fancier 5-Star character gets a premium skin at the same time. However, since it looks like March 7th will get the very first skin in Honkai Star Rail, it might end up being premium despite her 4-Star status.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

March 7th Skin Release Date

March 7th’s skin, and skins in general for Honkai Star Rail, will likely arrive sometime next year. If leakers don’t currently have an estimated release window for this skin yet, then that means it’s quite far off since we already know everything about the next major updates. Version 1.5 is a safe bet since that’ll most likely be a substantial update, but skins could be held until closer to Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0 as well.

Of course, there’s a slight chance that this could all be referring to an entirely new character instead of a March 7th skin. Both Dan Heng and March 7th have leaked 5-Star versions that are coming to the game in the future, and with Dan Heng’s recent story reveal, it looks like his 5-Star form will have its own featured banner in Version 1.3. Maybe this “March 7th skin” is just the model for her 5-Star version.

Image: Hoyoverse

However, since leakers have known about March 7th and Dan Heng’s 5-Star counterparts for some time, it’s unlikely that the leaked skin relates to those. It was only a matter of time before skins and outfits came to Honkai Star Rail given their presence in Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, so keep an eye out for more updates as future updates continue to be released for the game.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023