The Best Sushang DPS Build in Honkai Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Team Composition

So you’ve been pulling on 5-Star banners in Honkai Star Rail hoping to get characters like Blade or Jing Yuan, but you’re stuck with Sushang. I get it. It happens to the best of us. For some reason, 4-Star Physical damage dealer Sushang tends to be featured quite often as a boosted character for event warps, meaning most players are going to end up pulling her quite often. On the bright side, she’s a surprisingly competent DPS on the Hunt Path who scales super well with her Eidolons, which you’ll likely have a lot of since she’s featured so often.

If you can’t pull Blade, Seele, or any of the other superstar DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, you could do a lot worse than Sushang. With the right build, she can become an absolute monster and carry you through the Simulated Universe, Forgotten Hall, and other endgame challenges.

The Best Sushang DPS Build in Honkai Star Rail

The best Sushang build revolves around increasing her CRIT rate and damage as much as possible while supplementing those stat increases with boosts to ATK and Speed. She’s on the Hunt Path, so she can demolish single targets with the right Relics and Planar Ornaments.

Best Sushang Light Cones

Sushang’s signature Light Cone is Swordplay, a 4-Star that can be obtained quite easily through normal pulls. It’s also her best 4-Star Light cone, which makes sense given that it’s centered around her. Some 5-Star Light cones will perform much better with Sushang though, like Seele’s In the Night or the Cruising in the Stellar Sea 5-Star.

These are the best Light Cones for Sushang in order:

In the Night (5*)

Sleep Like the Dead (5*)

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5*)

Swordplay (4*)

Only Silence Remains (4*)

Sushang’s signature Light Cone is featured during Blade’s event warp, so pulling on the Brilliant Fixation banner will have a much higher chance of rewarding you with it. Swordplay increases Sushang’s damage every time she attacks the same target, which is perfect for anybody on the Hunt Path. Of course, the 5-Star Light Cones listed above have higher buffs to damage and, more importantly, CRIT stats, so use those if you have them.

Best Sushang Relics and Planar Ornaments

Sushang works well with most of the Relic sets in Honkai Star Rail, but there are a few standouts that really boost her combat capabilities. Her best overall Relic set is Champion of Streetwise Boxing, which can be easily farmed via Caverns of Corrosion. It increases her physical damage and boosts her ATK even further every time she hits an enemy or gets hit during combat.

The Musketeer of Wild Wheat set also works well with Sushang. Alongside a basic increase to her ATK stat, this Relic set will also increase Sushang’s speed and allow her to act more frequently during battle. A mixture of Muskeeter of Wild Wheat and Champion of Streetwise Boxing Relics can work with Sushang too if you only want their basic bonuses.

There are two options for Planar Ornaments when it comes to Sushang. The first pair that works well with her is Space Sealing Station, which increases her ATK stat and features an even larger boost if you can get her Speed high enough. On the other hand, there’s Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, which increases Sushang’s Break Effect and boosts it even further if you can meet a Speed requirement.

You can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece below:

Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT Damage

CRIT Rate or CRIT Damage Feet: ATK or Speed

ATK or Speed Planar Sphere: Physical Damage

Physical Damage Link Rope: ATK or Break Effect

For substats, you’ll want to prioritize CRIT stats, ATK stats, Speed, and Effect Hit Rate.

Best Sushang Team Composition

With Sushang’s incredible single-target DPS capabilities, you’ll want to build a team with her at the center. That means you’ll need support characters, ideally someone on the Path of Abundance who can keep her HP topped off and someone on either the Path of Erudition of Nihility that can buff her or debuff your foes.

Best F2P Sushang Team

Here’s a great F2P Sushang team comprised of 4-Star characters that you most likely already have:

Sushang

Natasha

Yukong

Serval

Each character in this team (aside from Sushang) is a guaranteed free character that you can obtain just by playing the game and reaching certain milestones. With Nathasha healing, Yukong buffing, and Serval applying status effects to your enemies, Sushang will be able to close in for the kill with ease. Feel free to swap some team members out to meet certain elemental requirements. You can use Asta instead of Natasha if you need someone with Fire, for example.

Best Overall Sushang Team

If you’ve got a few 5-Stars on your roster, then Sushang can become much more powerful. Take this team, for instance.

Sushang

Silver Wolf

Yukong

Bailu

Silver Wolf‘s debuffs (and the ability to add a weakness to enemies) will make Sushang hit that much harder and they’ll make up for a lack of Physical weaknesses on the enemy team. Yukong will cover any Imaginary weaknesses while still being able to buff Sushang, and with Bailu on your side, you’ll never have to worry about HP.

If you don’t have these two 5-Star characters, then there are other options. Sushang slots into most teams with ease, so just make sure you have a healer and a buffer/debuffer at the very least. That way, you can use basically any 5-Stars you want with Sushang on your team.

This guide will be updated as more Relics, Planar Ornaments, and party members are released to increase Sushang’s power.

