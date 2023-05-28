Should You Use or Save Your Fuel in Honkai Star Rail?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In Honkai: Star Rail, new and longtime players alike can make use of Fuel in order to replenish their Trailblazer Power, which must then be spent in order to claim rewards from the various types of

Calyxs, Echos of War, as well as from the Simulated Universe. But should new players spend or save their fuel? Now, here’s wheater or not you should save your Fuel in Honkai Star Rail.

Should You Save Your Fuel in Honkai Star Rail?

For new Honkai: Star Rail players, although spending your fuel will allow you to level up faster, given the amount of EXP provided by Calyxs and the amount needed to level up early on (lv1 to 30), we advise you to save your fuel at least until you are able to get 5-star Relics and Planar Ornaments.

The reason for that lies in the fact that as in all Gacha games, the true Honkai: Star Rail experience won’t start until you reach the mid-late portion of the game, where ideal Relics/Planar Ornaments and Light Cones will be a must, and resources will become scarce when compared to the large amount of activities.

How to Get Fuel

If you are new to the game and are already working on getting a good amount of fuel ready for the end game, you will be able to acquire it by leveling up and then talking to Pompom (Trailblaze Level Rewards), as well as by completing various missions and raising your Battle Pass level.

While you will be able to get 2x fuel (4 if you purchase Nameless Honor) by reaching levels 5, 25, and 45 on the game’s Battle Pass System, you will be able to receive a total of 43 thought Trailblaze Level Rewards, most of which will be awarded by reaching levels above 30.

