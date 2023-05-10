Honkai Star Rail: All 6 Fire Trailblazer Eidolons and How to Get Them

Image: miHoYo

The Trailblazer is one of the main characters in Honkai: Star Rail, and with it comes an alternate version called “The Fire Trailblazer.” This Fire Trailblazer can be made stronger by activating Eidolons — six in total. Are you looking to improve your Fire Trailblazer and activate all six Eidolons? We have you covered as this guide will walk you through the steps one must take to acquire all six.

How to Get All 6 Fire Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

The good news is that activating all six Eidolons is straightforward — although it will take some time to complete. First, to raise a Trailblazer’s Eidolon level, the player must obtain a Shadow of Preservation material. It takes one Shadow of Preservation material to increase the Eidolon level.

Players can find four of these materials from the Jeweler’s Pagoda, a shop in the Central Starskiff in The Xianzhou Luofu region. Once at the shop, players can purchase the Shadow of Preservation material, each costing 250 Strale. A fifth Shadow of Preservation material is rewarded to players after completing the Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns Trailblaze mission — unlocked at level 34.

As for the sixth and final Shadow of Preservation material, it has yet to be released in the game and will likely become available in near future updates.

All Fire Trailblazer Eidolon Effects in Honkai: Star Rail

Below you can find what each level of Eidolon does for your Trailblazer — making them stronger than ever before.

Earth-Shaking Resonance – When using the Fire Trailblazer’s basic attack, they will deal additional damage that equals 25% of their defense level. When using the enhanced basic attack, that percentage increases to 50. Time-Defying Tenacity – Shield applied to all allies from the Treasure of the Architect will block additional damage equal to two percent of the Fire Trailblazers’ defense plus 27. Trail-Blazing Blueprint – Skill level gains plus 2, with a maximum of 15. The same buff applies to the Talent. Nation-Building Oath – Fire Trailblazer gains four stacks of Magma Will at the beginning of the battle — dealing additional damage. Spirit-Warming Flame – Fire Tralblazer’s Ultimate level is increased by two, with a maximum of 15. Also, the Basic Attack level is increased by one, with a maximum of 10. City-Forging Bulwarks – Fire Trailblazer’s defense increases by 10 percent whenever an enhanced Basic Attack or Ultimate is used.

