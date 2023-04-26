Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to Ascend a character in Honkai: Star Rail so you can increase the level cap of your character? Your characters can reach the max level of 80. However, the base max level cap is 20. Therefore, when your characters reach level 20, you must Ascend the Character to increase their level cap by 10. You must repeat this process on each character until they reach level 80. Unfortunately, there are several steps you must take before you can Ascend a character. Here is how to Ascend a character in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Ascend Your Characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to Ascend a Character past level 20 in Honkai: Star Rail you must complete these objectives:

Increase Trailblazer Level to 20 Increase Equilibrium Level to 20 Increase Character Level to 20 Gather Ascension Materials

How to Increase Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Your Trailblaze Level is your account level and is leveled separately from your characters. To Ascend a character, you must first raise your Trailblaze level to gain Trial of Equilibrium quests. Once you have reached a specific Trailblaze level, you can Ascend any characters that match your Equilibrium Level (provided you have the necessary materials).

How to Increase Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Your Equilibrium Level dictates the level of your world and everything in it. To increase your Equilibrium level in Honkai: Star Rail, you need to level your Trailblaze Level to levels 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 65. Once you hit these Trailblaze levels, you will receive a Trial of Equilibrium quest (there are six in total, one for each tier). Once you complete the Trial of Equilibrium quest, you can proceed to Ascend your characters.

Related: Honkai Star Rail: All Combat Types and Paths, Explained

How to Level a Character in Honkai: Star Rail

To Ascend a character, you must reach a specific level cap. The base level cap starts at 20 and increases every ten levels until you reach max level 80. Your characters will naturally level as you complete missions and battle enemies. You should level your characters to the level cap and obtain Ascension materials before completing a Trial of Equilibrium so you can immediately Ascend your characters.

How to Gather Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Before you can Ascend a character, you must gather the appropriate type and amount of Ascension Materials required. You can check the type and amount of Ascension Materials needed to Ascend a character by visiting the Character Details screen. Once there, an Ascend button will appear on the bottom right of the screen. Click that, and you will be taken to the Ascend screen showing the details you need to know. You can farm Ascend Materials in the various Stagnant Shadow stages.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023