How to Increase Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Are you wondering how to increase your Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail? The Equilibrium Level of your game determines the difficulty level of your game by setting the level of monsters you face when completing missions and activities in Honkai: Star Rail. You must also raise your Equilibrium Level before you can Ascend your characters. Here is everything you need to know to increase your Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Raise Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Your Equilibrium Level dictates the level of your world and everything in it. To increase your Equilibrium level in Honkai: Star Rail, you need to level your Trailblaze Level to levels 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 65. Once you hit these Trailblaze levels, you will receive a Trial of the Equilibrium quest (there are six in total, one for each tier). Once you complete the Trial of Equilibrium quest, you can proceed to Ascend your characters.

Once you reach the required Trailblaze Level, you will be given a Trial of the Equilibrium Quest. Next, track the quest to find the Equilibrium rift. There is a total of six Equilibrium Levels available for you to raise at launch:

Once you begin a Trial of the Equilibrium, you will need to face powerful monsters that will test the strength of your characters. If you cannot beat the monsters found in a Trial of Equilibrium, don’t worry because you can always level them and try again.

After you beat a Trial of Equilibrium, the level cap will increase by ten. You can then Ascend your characters to the matching level cap if you have the appropriate Ascension Materials. You should only complete a Trial of Equilibrium if you can. Otherwise, farming for Ascension Materials may be challenging due to increased difficulty.

How to Check Your Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail

You can check your Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail by clicking on your phone icon on the left side of the screen. You will see your Equilibrium Level to the right of your Trailblaze Level underneath your account name and bio.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023