How to Increase Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Are you wondering how to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail? Your Trailblaze Level is the measurement of your Trailblaze Progress, and you must accumulate Trailblaze EXP to increase it. Leveling your Trailblaze Level is necessary to complete additional objectives like accessing Trial of Equilibrium quests and Ascending your characters. However, there are many ways to earn Trailblaze EXP, and not all are the most efficient.

How to Raise Your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Your Trailblaze Level is your account level and is leveled separately from your characters. We will cover the easiest and quickest ways to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star so you don’t hit a wall that prevents you from progressing your game.

Calyx Challenges: You will earn 50 Trailblaze EXP for every wave you defeat. Each enemy wave costs 10 Trailblaze Power, but you can earn 900 Trailblaze EXP every 18 hours.

You will earn 50 Trailblaze EXP for every wave you defeat. Each enemy wave costs 10 Trailblaze Power, but you can earn 900 Trailblaze EXP every 18 hours. Daily Training Objectives: Daily Training missions can reward you Trailblaze EXP ranging from 200 to 1,000.

Daily Training missions can reward you Trailblaze EXP ranging from 200 to 1,000. Internal Purchase Officer Rewards: Upon reaching specific thresholds, you will earn Trailblaze EXP ranging from 60 to 100. You can reach these thresholds by buying items from merchants located in Herta’s Space Station.

Upon reaching specific thresholds, you will earn Trailblaze EXP ranging from 60 to 100. You can reach these thresholds by buying items from merchants located in Herta’s Space Station. Missions: Most missions will reward you with a minimum of 100 Trailblaze EXP when completed.

Most missions will reward you with a minimum of 100 Trailblaze EXP when completed. Operation Briefing Rewards: You can earn 100 Trailblaze EXP after completing these Achievement objectives.

You can earn 100 Trailblaze EXP after completing these Achievement objectives. Treasure Chests: You will obtain 5 Trailblaze EXP from Basic Treasure Chests, 20 Trailblaze EXP from Bountiful Treasure Chests, and 30 Trailblaze EXP from Precious Treasure Chests. You will want to open these chests to obtain the valuable loot inside anyways, making them an easy way to level.

Combining the methods above is the best way to earn the necessary Trailblaze EXP to level your Trailblaze level. For instance, you will earn 200 Trailblaze EXP by completing one Calyx Challenge for the Daily Training objective, meaning you will earn a lot of Trailblaze EXP by combining these two methods. Furthermore, once you hit higher levels, you can farm Trailblaze EXP by completing activities like Caverns of Corrosion, Simulated Universe, Echo of War, and Stagnant Shadow.

How to Check Your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

You can check your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail by clicking on your phone icon on the left side of the screen. You will see your Trailblaze Level and the Trailblaze EXP needed to reach the next Trailblaze level underneath your account name and bio.

