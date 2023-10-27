Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity Guide | Trial Points, Curios, and Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 brings another Simulated Universe event called Planar Infinity that rewards free Stellar Jades, Relic upgrade materials, and more. This guide will walk you through the best teams and strategies for Honkai Star Rail’s Planar Infinity event.

Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity Schedule

The Planar Infinity event is time-gated. A new plane will unlock every day through October 31, 2023 until all 5 are available. Before you can start the event, you need to have cleared World 5 of the Simulated Universe.

Plane 1 (Infinite Expansion Curio)

Plane 2 (Infinite Expansion Nurture)

Plane 3 (Infinite Expansion Fragment)

Plane 4 (Infinite Expansion Bait)

Plane 5 (Infinite Expansion Upgrade)

Each plane has a specific theme. For example, the first plane (Infinite Expansion Curio) will reward you with an increased number of Curios during your run.

How to Earn Trial Points in Planar Infinity

Trial Points are the main focus of the event and you’ll need to earn enough to earn all the free Stellar Jades and other rewards the event has to offer. Trial Points are rewarded by defeating enemies in Final Trials, which are repeatable versions of each plane’s boss fight. You’ll only have a limited number of rounds to defeat your foes and you’ll receive more Trial Points if you manage to defeat all enemies with rounds still remaining.

To get all of the rewards for the event, you’ll need to reach 55,000 Trial Points in each Final Trial. This will require a full team of level 80 characters with strong Relics and upgraded Traces. Thankfully, you don’t need to reach 55,000 Trial Points if you just want the Stellar Jades, since those are rewarded for easier thresholds to cross.

All Planar Infinity Curios

Some Curios have new Infinite forms available during this event that will prevent them from being destroyed and enhance them with new effects.

Curio Effect Omniscient Capsule (Infinite) On top of the original effect of the Omniscient Capsule, further increases the chance of destructible objects appearing and doubles the rewards for destroying them. Cosmic Big Lotto (Infinite) This Cosmic Big Lotto will not be destroyed. After smashing destructible objects, there is a high chance of obtaining 1 Curio, but there is also a small chance that all allies will lose 50% of their current HP and gain 50 Cosmic Fragments. Gold Coin of Discord (Infinite) Upon entering a new domain, gain Cosmic Fragments equal to 12% of the Cosmic Fragments currently in possession. Society Ticket (Infinite) The number of Cosmic Fragments received after winning a battle increases by 150%. Obliteration Wick Trimmer (Infinite) Upon entering battle, all characters’ DMG increases by 5% for every destructible object that has been destroyed. Faith Bond (Infinite) The Cosmic Fragments required for Blessing Enhancement, Blessing Reset, and for resetting downed characters is reduced by 50%. Punklorde Mentality (Infinite) Upon entering battle, there is a 100% fixed chance to apply all Weaknesses of the same Types as characters currently on the field to all enemies. These Weaknesses last for 5 turns. Entropic Die (Infinite) Randomly Enhances 5 Blessings immediately after obtaining this Curio.

Infinite Expansion Curio Plane Guide

In this plane, you’ll start with the Cosmic Big Lotto and Omniscient Capsule Curious. The former cannot break in this plane and will reward more Curious when you destroy objects, while the latter will increase the number of destructible objects that appear. In addition, you’ll get a new Blessing every time you enter a new Domain.

Recommended Level: 75

Recommended Types: Physical/Electric

Best Infinite Expansion Curio Plane Team

The best team for this plane is a dual Physical/Electric team since those are the recommended elements.

Kafka

Serval

Natasha

Luka

With this team, Kafka and Serval will focus on DoT damage while Natasha and Luka generate skill points and wear down Physical weaknesses. You can also replace Natasha with another healer like Bailu or replace Luka with Tingyun if you’d prefer a support unit. This team is DoT heavy, so use the Path of Nihility.

While Physical and Electric types are recommended for this plane, quite a few enemies also have Imaginary weaknesses here as well (especially in the Final Trial). As such, bringing a strong Imaginary DPS like Imbibitor Lunae or an Imaginary healer like Luocha will help with certain boss fights.

If you only have 4-Star units, then this is the best F2P team for this plane.

Tingyun

Trailblazer

Natasha

Arlan

Infinite Expansion Nurture Plane Guide

Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane Guide

Infinite Expansion Bait Plane Guide

Infinite Expansion Upgrade Plane Guide

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023