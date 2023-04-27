Honkai Star Rail: Real Treasure Map Puzzle Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to solve the Real Treasure Map puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail so you can earn the Greed Psychology achievement? You are in full-blown treasure-hunter mode and must decipher a treasure map that supposedly leads to treasure. Spoiler alert-it does! Not only will you get valuable loot for your characters, but you will have an achievement to boot. However, you must solve the Real Treasure Map puzzle correctly. Otherwise, the Precious Treasure Chest won’t appear for you.

How to Solve the Real Treasure Map Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have the Real Treasure Map, you want to head to teleport Overlook space anchor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once there, head down the hill and turn left. Keep following the rail tracks until you reach the end of them. Head further and find a golden star point close to the snowy ledge.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is in the west part of the Great Mine map. Investigate the golden star, and the Precious treasure chest will appear.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will get an on-screen alert that you earned the Greedy Psychology achievement that denotes you solved the Real Treasure Map puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are at the right location, but the treasure doesn’t show up, don’t worry. The game isn’t bugged. You probably just haven’t progressed enough to get the real map. The map you have might not be the one intended, as shown in the pictures above. This is because you need to give Sampo another tool to get the real treasure map.

To do so, head down the same way, then take a left. There will be guards there, and right past them, you can investigate to get the tool. Go back to Sampo with the tool and talk to him to get the real treasure map. Once you have the real treasure map, follow the instructions and pictures in this guide.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023