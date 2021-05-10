Hood: Outlaws and Legends – Best John Perks

Hood: Outlaws and Legends introduced John, the big boy of the bunch with Perks that also compliment his very easy-to-grasp playstyle. For this reason alone, John seems to be the go-to for players that are still getting the hang of Hood: Outlaws and Legends’s unique mechanics and systems, hence a good knowledge of what his Perks can bring to the table is a must. Below, you will find everything you need in regards to which Perks work the best for the Brawler class of the game.

Best Perks for John in Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Perk Slot 1

Dying Retaliation

If one thing is commonly agreed on for John, is that his heavy attacks are the best tool in his kit. As such, it’s only natural to find a way to boost this skill and Dying Retaliation is exactly what we need. When you are low on health, your heavy attacks become way faster, ending to a literal sledgehammer barrage. Additionally, your Parry is enhanced to a degree, which knocks back enemy players even further, if you have the Perk equipped. Unlocked at level 2, there is no reason to not have this Perk enabled at all times.

Perk Slot 2

Stable Tank

Stable Tank is another essential for John’s kit, since he is constantly attacking the enemy team, acting as the ‘tank’ of yours. Increasing his health pool and lowering the cost of any stamina actions, is pretty much invaluable. Never left the Hideout without it, when I picked John.

In case you are joining matches with a very coordinated team that you have communication with, Cargo Carrier is also an honorable mention. It lets you carry the Chest much faster, but if you drop it more Gold coins will be thrown off the Chest, and also you capture spawn points slower. Even with these drawbacks, carrying the Chest faster is a great advantage, as long as you have a team that is aware of it and can support you respectively.

Perk Slot 3

Enraged Infusion

A no-brainer as well, Enraged Infusion makes John a juggernaut as it boosts his light attacks. The only drawback is that your special meter is filled slower by assassinations, but since you will be mostly attacking players head on, this is hardly any major liability. By far the greatest pick for slot 3.

John is an easy to understand character in Hood: Outlaws and Legends, making him the fan-favorite for those that just started. He is the definition of a brawler, so enable the Perks mentioned above and have fun running around the field, bashing some heads.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at the rest of our guides right here.