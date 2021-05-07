Hood: Outlaws and Legends – How to Change Characters

With Hood: Outlaws and Legends hitting the digital stores, players already started trying out all of the playable classes, and to do so, you of course need to change characters constantly. After passing the tutorial phase of the game, you are immediately sent back into your lair with Robin as your main character. The game suggests a couple of minor tasks to do at first, with the final one being to jump into a regular heist. Everything is good on that part, however, you are never shown how to actually change your playable character to any of the other 3. Therefore, it is very easy to miss this feature, ending up playing as Robin without even wanting to. Take a look below to see how you can change your characters.

How to change characters in Hood: Outlaws and Legends

During the tutorial of Hood: Outlaws and Legends, you will take control of all four playable characters for the game teach you the basics of their abilities. The moment you finish the tutorial, Robin will be again your main controlled character, and you can go ahead and take a look around or jump into a heist with him. If however, you want to focus on another character and play as him or her, you can do it in two ways. One, is through your lair where you should be after each heist. There are different kiosks in which you can change weapons and armor, edit your perks, and one which lets you choose your main character. It’s located on the right side of the lair, right as you enter. Interact with it and simply pick the character you want by scrolling through them. The next heist you will start, this will be the class you will automatically start with.

The other method there is in order to change characters, would be after you actually started a heist. During the ‘Ready’ phase, you will see an option on the bottom left of your screen, indicating the button you need to press in order to change characters (varied among platforms). Click it and pick the character you want, prior starting the actual game. And there you have it, the second effortless way to change characters in Hood: Outlaws and Legends, completing this little guide of ours.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.