Update 1.09 has arrived for Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It’s now September 2nd which means a new update is finally here for Hood: Outlaws and Legends. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 1.09. For those of you playing the game on PS5, that update number is 01.000.900.

Today’s patch is more than just the usual bug fixes and improvements. The new update brings Season 1: Samhain which means lots of new content is coming to the game.

One of the cooler additions of this update is a new character named Eidaa. One of the benefits of having the new character is that it’s free for all players.

You can read some of the details of this new update posted down below.

Hood Outlaws and Legends Update 1.09 Patch Notes

A free new Outlaw and major gameplay changes with reworked mechanics

To kick off the season, Hood will welcome its first new Outlaw, Eidaa, free for all players. An amazing toe to toe fighter, Eidaa’s abilities, unique moveset, and customizable perks make her a fearsome opponent anywhere on the battlefield. You can learn more about Eidaa in our latest Dev Vlog!

Another key update that we are happy to introduce is a game-changing rework to the winch system, improving and upping the intensity of each match’s critical final phase. This new system will allow both teams to winch for the treasure chest, leading to a fairer, more balanced experience in which every step of the heist counts!

Season 1: Samhain welcomes the first Battle Pass

The first battle pass also arrives with Season 1, bringing a huge variety of cosmetics to unlock! The Battle Pass represents a new, separate progression system in which players earn experience to unlock exclusive cosmetics for all outlaws, including Eidaa. All players can progress in the Battle Pass, which includes free items at certain tiers.

You can now play the fully PvE State Heist mode, in which your team can test her skill against a much more aggressive State, with unique death and respawn mechanics.This joins a new map, new cosmetics and new gameplay updates thanks to feedback from Hood’s passionate community.

Season 1: Samhain releases September 2nd. Xbox players can enjoy playing Hood for free during the Xbox Free Play Days from Aug 19 to 23 with up to 40% off to buy the game.

Info taken above is from the official Focus forums. Hood Outlaws and Legends is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.