Update 1.4 has arrived for Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 the update patch is 1.4, although it shows up as version number 01.000.400 if you own the game on PS5, The different numbers don’t matter though because the update has the same function on all platforms.

Most of this update has been released in order to satisfy the feedback that players have been giving the game. Due to this, you will see a ton of improvements and bug fixes in today’s huge patch. Pretty much a ton of the game’s areas are getting nice updates.

You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Balancing

Assassinations can now be interrupted if damage to assassin exceeds a certain threshold (read more here) TLDR: most basic attacks interrupt it now.

Combat

Players can now exit stagger/stun more consistently through dodging/blocking, to reduce situations where players would get stunlocked

Matchmaking

Players on EGS can now invite players on Steam to their group.

After the end of a match, players are moved back to the hideout, but remain in their squads. This should reduce matchmaking times because before, players were leaving the automatic queue in order to return to the hideout, which had a negative impact on queue times.

Rank is no longer displayed in the lobby.

Winch

Improved ability to interact with winch when standing close to it

Added feedback alert for when an enemy team reaches a new winching notch

Trophies

“…The Ballad Unfolds” and “…The Ballad Ends” trophies can now be unlocked. It won’t be automatically unlocked for those who already fulfilled the requirements. This fix is coming in the next update.

Challenges

Fixed challenges that involve tagging

Voice Chat

[Xbox One, Xbox Series] Fixed mute not applying when a user had been muted via their gamercard during gameplay.

UI

Fixed Ctrl appearing when trying to bind a key to Right Shift or Alt Gr

Added missing home spawn icon on Citadel for both teams

Tweaked some texts in the post-match screen for clarity

Fixed the respawn timer sometimes appearing blurred as if in the background

Other Bug Fixes

Fixed the tag not being removed for enemy players when a Marianne used her ability after getting tagged by an AI

Fixed collision pushing mechanic forcing characters to rotate in certain instances

Fixed visual effect of Gold coins falling out of chest when it was dropped

[Xbox One, Xbox Series] Fixed black screen when returning to Hideout

Fixed Tooke’s weapon disappearing if he used his ability right after climbing down a rope

For more info on this update, you can visit the official forums. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is available now on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 7th, 2021