Horizon Forbidden West: How to Override and Mount Machines

The world of Horizon Forbidden West is massive, so you’ll want to learn how to override and mount machines to ride across the vast wilderness much more quickly. Just like the first game, Aloy can override unaware machines and make them fight on her side during combat. Each machine has its own strengths and weaknesses, and you can even improve their capabilities by investing in the Machine Master skill tree. The most important feature of overrides is being able to mount certain machines though, but you can’t ride every one of them. Here’s how to mount machines in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Get a Mount in Horizon Forbidden West

To get a mount in Horizon Forbidden West, all you have to do is override a compatible machine. You can override machines by sneaking up to them and holding the triangle button. Machine overrides must be unlocked before you can perform them, but Aloy begins the game with the Charger and Clawstrider overrides already unlocked.

Both of these machines can be mounted, so you can ride them right from the get-go. Chargers are found all throughout the Forbidden West, and you can see their locations marked on your map as “Charger Mount Sites.” They can typically be found outside most major settlements or near campfires, meaning they’re never too far away. Clawstriders are fairly common as well, so you shouldn’t have a hard time finding them.

Which Machines Can You Override?

You can override every machine in Horizon Forbidden West as long as you unlock them first, but there are three machines in particular that you can override and mount.

Charger

Clawstrider

Sunwing

The Charger and Clawstrider overrides are unlocked from the start of the game, but you’ll have to progress further in the game to unlock the Sunwing override.

How to Unlock More Machine Overrides

Just like in the first game, machine overrides are unlocked by completing Cauldrons found throughout the Forbidden West. There are four of them to find spread across the entire map, and each one will unlock a handful of new overrides after you finish them.

You’ll then have to travel to the Base, an area that becomes available early in the story, in order to permanently unlock the overrides by spending machine parts. Each override will require parts from that specific machine, so you’ll have to take down a Thunderjaw and acquire the correct parts if you want to unlock the Thunderjaw override, for example.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.