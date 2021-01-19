Horizon Zero Dawn (PC) Update 1.10 – Full Patch Notes

Horizon Zero Dawn has been receiving steady updates since its launch on PC in August. Guerilla Games hasn’t shied from shoring up the less-than-ideal state in which the game launched. One bug that has persisted throughout every update is a nefarious VRAM issue specific to AMD GPUs. That problem has now been eradicated.

With Patch 1.09 over a month behind us, Guerilla has reappeared to show us they are still working hard, even with the sequel, Forbidden West, on the … horizon. I’m not apologizing for that. Let’s move on from terrible puns and dive into the contents of Patch 1.10.

Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Crash Fixes

Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key;

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results;

Performance Improvements



Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs;

Graphical Improvements



Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out);

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect;

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode;

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode;

Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list;

Other Changes



Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking.

- This article was updated on:January 19th, 2021