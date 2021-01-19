Horizon Zero Dawn (PC) Update 1.10 – Full Patch Notes

Horizon Zero Dawn has been receiving steady updates since its launch on PC in August. Guerilla Games hasn’t shied from shoring up the less-than-ideal state in which the game launched. One bug that has persisted throughout every update is a nefarious VRAM issue specific to AMD GPUs. That problem has now been eradicated.
With Patch 1.09 over a month behind us, Guerilla has reappeared to show us they are still working hard, even with the sequel, Forbidden West, on the … horizon. I’m not apologizing for that. Let’s move on from terrible puns and dive into the contents of Patch 1.10.
Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.10 Patch Notes
Crash Fixes
- Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key;
- Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results;
Performance Improvements
- Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs;
Graphical Improvements
- Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out);
- Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect;
- Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode;
- Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode;
- Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list;
Other Changes
- Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking.
- This article was updated on:January 19th, 2021