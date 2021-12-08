Update 1.11 has arrived for Horizon Zero Dawn, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This Horizon Zero Dawn update is exclusive to PC players. All the fixes, additions, and changes to the game will only impact PC players. From simple fixes to new settings for AMD and Nvidia users, this patch will get PC enthusiasts excited. Here’s everything new with Horizon Zero Dawn update 1.11.

Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Graphical Improvements

Added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.

Added AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.

UI Changes

Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR. The render Scale option has been removed but the same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.



Performance Improvements

Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences: There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background. Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced. Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening. Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems. On higher spec machines with faster CPUs, the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.



The additions of the DLSS and FidelityFX technology will allow players to take advantage of said technologies, letting them experience the game at its full potential. Besides these additions, the changes to the shader management system will reduce stuttering, so players should concern less about the issue.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now on PC and PS4. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Horizon Zero Dawn Twitter page.