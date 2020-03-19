Doom Eternal is an excellent first-person shooter, trimming the fat from Doom 2016 and delivering an exhilarating, pulse-pounding experience. Doom Eternal’s story goes on for much longer than you’d think, and it’s easily longer than its predecessor. Of course, your final time will depend on a number of factors, including how often you stop to look for collectibles, how long you get stuck on certain encounters, or what difficulty you’re playing on. That being said, Doom Eternal is still a fairly long game, even if you employ the use of cheat codes to gain the upper hand on enemies.

How Long is Doom Eternal?

Doom Eternal’s story can be beaten in roughly 15-20 hours. If you blast through the story without getting stuck and without looking for collectibles, you can easily finish the game in under 20 hours, especially if you’re playing on an easier difficulty. The game’s levels are designed in such a way as to encourage exploration, though, so you’ll most likely get sidetracked hunting for a few hidden collectibles and secrets along the way. It can take you longer than 20 hours to finish the story if you spend a lot of time looking around.

Doom Eternal’s playtime will vary wildly from player to player, as there are tons of distractions to take players away from the critical path. Things like Slayer Gates can take a while for some players, and if you’re the type to try and complete every secret encounter and optional fight, then those small moments will definitely add up throughout your playthrough. That being said, Doom Eternal’s campaign is a joy to play throughout its entire runtime, and no matter how long you spend ripping and tearing through the legions of Hell, you’re sure to have a blast doing so.