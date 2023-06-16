How long does it take Oculus Headsets to charge? Quest and Quest 2 Charge Time

Image: Meta

The Oculus Quest is one of the best VR headsets because it requires zero wires. There have been two headsets — Quest and Quest 2 — with a third on the way. VR enthusiasts may question whether they should purchase the Quest, as it is on the cheaper side of the bunch. But what are the charging times? Will you have to wait all day for the headset to be ready? This guide will cover the charge times for both the Quest and the Quest 2.

Oculus Quest and Quest 2 Charging Times

The good news is that the Oculus Quest and the Quest 2 charge quickly — both clocking in at around 2 to 2.5 hours. While the manufacturer confirms this in the booklet in the box, I can assure you that this is true as I have tested this out myself. It’s also easy to tell when the headsets are charged, as the light will turn red to green — with green meaning fully charged. Remember that using the charger that came with the headset is highly recommended, as using a third-party cord could make charging times longer.

As for the Quest 3, we don’t know how long the charging times will be. Considering the latest headset from Meta will come three years after the second one, the charging times will likely be the same or even faster as technology advances.

So don’t worry — if the battery dies on you while playing, know you can charge it in no time. If your headset is taking longer than the length mentioned in this article, there are a few steps you should take. First, make sure you are using the correct cable. Next, make sure it is fully plugged into the wall. Lastly, it’s essential to check if the light is on the side of the headset. If there is no light and everything is plugged in, you might have a wiring issue.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023