Resident Evil 3 is a terrifying return to the streets of Raccoon City, placing players in the shoes of Jill Valentine as she evades the pursuit of the imposing Nemesis. Resident Evil games are known for being on the shorter side, but Resident Evil 3 remake is considerably brief, being even shorter than last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake. Of course, your final time will depend on a number of factors, including how often you stop to explore or scrounge for supplies. That being said, Resident Evil 3 remake is still a fairly short game, so you should know what you’re getting into before you buy it at full price.

How Long is Resident Evil 3 Remake?

Resident Evil 3 remake’s story can be completed in roughly 6 hours. If you know where to go and what to do, you can easily blast through the entirety of the campaign in just a few hours, as is typical for Resident Evil games. However, if you really take your time and explore every nook and cranny of Raccoon City, you can extend your playtime to 7 or 8 hours, as we denoted in our review. My personal playtime clocked in at 6 hours and 41 minutes, plus a few additional seconds. Playing on a higher difficulty or searching for extra items could have definitely added to that, though.

What makes Resident Evil 3 remake different from Resident Evil 2 remake is the addition of a multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance, which helps justify the game’s price tag. Resistance pits a team of four survivors against one player-controlled mastermind that can take control of cameras and summon enemies in an attempt to impede the survivors’ ability to escape. While Resident Evil 3 might not feature two campaigns like Resident Evil 2, it makes up for it with Resident Evil Resistance, which can dramatically increase your playtime if you really get into it.