How Many Chapters are in Last Epoch?

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

The story of Last Epoch unfolds through its chapters. The number of chapters in the game is a good indicator of the amount of single-player content it has. Rest assured, there’s plenty to explore.

How Many Chapters Does Last Epoch Have?

Last Epoch currently has 9 chapters. Every chapter in Last Epoch represents a distinct part of the game’s campaign, each providing a unique setting and a set of challenges. Generally, a chapter in Last Epoch kicks off with a quest, which leads the player through a sequence of battles and treasure hunts.

Chapter Era Description Chapter 1 Divine Era The journey begins in the world of Eterra. Chapter 2 Ruined Era Players arrive in The Ulatri Cliffs. Chapter 3 Ruined Era Players need to collect 2 orbs to unlock the path to The Sanctum Bastille. Chapter 4 Imperial Era This chapter serves as a transition to The Imperial Dreadnought. Chapter 5 Imperial Era Players go east until they reach Spymaster Zerrick. Chapter 6 Imperial Era Players journey to The Upper Necropolis and complete the quest “The Immortal Citadel.” Chapter 7 Divine Era Players explore The Ice Caverns, defeat the Rime Giant, and visit the town of Heoborea. Chapter 8 Divine Era Players face a three-phase boss fight against Lagon at the Seafloor Coliseum. Chapter 9 Divine Era The final chapter culminates in a two-phase boss fight against Majasa at The Lower Temple.

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

The completion time of each chapter can fluctuate based on the player’s speed and style of play. Although Last Epoch presently consists of 9 chapters, the game developers intend to expand it to a total of 12 chapters.

Despite the storyline not being fully completed, there’s an abundance of activities to engage in. On average, players can expect to spend approximately 15 to 20 hours to finish the story, with this duration extending for those who prefer a leisurely pace or wish to delve into additional content.

On top of all that, players get to experience the currently available chapters with 5 different classes. And remember, each class has three unique Masteries with distinct playstyles.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2024