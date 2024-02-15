How Many Chapters are in Last Epoch?

There are more chapters to come

February 15th, 2024 by Davi Braid
Image: Eleventh Hour Games

The story of Last Epoch unfolds through its chapters. The number of chapters in the game is a good indicator of the amount of single-player content it has. Rest assured, there’s plenty to explore.

Recommended Videos

How Many Chapters Does Last Epoch Have?

Last Epoch currently has 9 chapters. Every chapter in Last Epoch represents a distinct part of the game’s campaign, each providing a unique setting and a set of challenges. Generally, a chapter in Last Epoch kicks off with a quest, which leads the player through a sequence of battles and treasure hunts.

ChapterEraDescription
Chapter 1Divine EraThe journey begins in the world of Eterra.
Chapter 2Ruined EraPlayers arrive in The Ulatri Cliffs.
Chapter 3Ruined EraPlayers need to collect 2 orbs to unlock the path to The Sanctum Bastille.
Chapter 4Imperial EraThis chapter serves as a transition to The Imperial Dreadnought.
Chapter 5Imperial EraPlayers go east until they reach Spymaster Zerrick.
Chapter 6Imperial EraPlayers journey to The Upper Necropolis and complete the quest “The Immortal Citadel.”
Chapter 7Divine EraPlayers explore The Ice Caverns, defeat the Rime Giant, and visit the town of Heoborea.
Chapter 8Divine EraPlayers face a three-phase boss fight against Lagon at the Seafloor Coliseum.
Chapter 9Divine EraThe final chapter culminates in a two-phase boss fight against Majasa at The Lower Temple.
Last-Epoch-Cover
Image: Eleventh Hour Games

The completion time of each chapter can fluctuate based on the player’s speed and style of play. Although Last Epoch presently consists of 9 chapters, the game developers intend to expand it to a total of 12 chapters.

Despite the storyline not being fully completed, there’s an abundance of activities to engage in. On average, players can expect to spend approximately 15 to 20 hours to finish the story, with this duration extending for those who prefer a leisurely pace or wish to delve into additional content.

On top of all that, players get to experience the currently available chapters with 5 different classes. And remember, each class has three unique Masteries with distinct playstyles.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2024

About The Author

Avatar photo

Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.

More Stories by Davi Braid

More on Attack of the Fanboy :