in true ARPG fashion, Last Epoch allows players to use five different classes, each featuring three Masteries. But what are the best Masteries in the game? Now, so that you can bring out your full potential as you fight to save Eterra, here are the best Masteries in Last Epoch, ranked.

Last Epoch Mastery Tier List: Best Classes in Last Epoch, Ranked

Before we dive into the tier list, it’s important to point out that this list’s purpose is not in any shape or form to discourage you to play as your favorite mastery. With that said, you can check out a tier list featuring all masteries currently featured in Last Epoch below:

Tier Masteries S-Tier Necromancer / Paladin / Druid / Linch A-Tier Spellblade / Bladedancer / Marksman / Sorcerer / Void Knight B-Tier Forge Guard / Shaman / Beastmaster

S-Tier, Explained

On S-Tier we have the game’s best, as all classes featured here are capable of excelling in both multiplayer and solo runs. Among the 12 Masteries currently featured in Last Epoch, the best are the Necromancer, the Paladin, the Linch, and the Druid. The Paladin sets itself apart through their ability to tank and actively support your party. The class is also one of the game’s most self-sustainable ones.

The Necromancer, on the other hand, shines through their ability to swarm your enemies with seemingly unending hordes which can work as both supports or on the front lines, depending on your party or enemy.

Last but not least, while the Druid can be considered the game’s top offensive tank, given their ability to deal massive damage and their wide array of defensive skills and AoE abilities, the Linch gives players the ability to make constant use of status ailments as well as increase their overall damage in exchange for a portion of their health.

A-Tier, Explained

In the A-tier we have classes that, although not able to excel in all scenarios, are also capable of making their mark in the field taught select skills and party compositions. The representatives of the tier are Bladedancer, Marksman, Sorcerer, Spellblade, and Void Knight.

While the Spellblade and the Bladedancer excel thanks to their ability to deal various types of damage in quick succession while also staying mobile, the Marksman shines through their ability to deal all kinds of damage at a distance. The Mastery also sets itself apart as one of the best for those looking to play solo.

Like the Maskman, the sorcerer also specializes in long-range damage, but the mastery has its ability to perform massive AoE attacks as its specialty. Last but not least, the Void Knight allows players to experience a variant of the standard warrior style by making use of the void element for extended damage and handy effects.

B-Tier, Explained

On the B-Tier, we have classes that need to be equipped with the right skills and party compositions in order to work, they will also struggle more when performing solo. The representatives of the tier are Forge Guard, Shaman, and Beastmaster.

While Forge Guard is a mastery focused mainly on dealing close-quarters damage, the Shaman has in their ability to buff your party and thoroughly support them as their main strength. The Beastmaster, on the other hand. has in their ability to command their companions and fit a wide array of playstyles as their biggest strength.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023