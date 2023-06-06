Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Amnesia: The Bunker is the latest terrific horror experience from Frictional Games. It follows the series formula of providing you a dangerous, often claustrophobic map to navigate, and truly terrifying enemies stalking you along the way. But this time around, you might wonder how the game concludes, especially with the series’ established tradition of multiple endings. How many endings are in Amnesia: The Bunker though?

How Many Endings Does Amnesia: The Bunker Have?

Amnesia: The Bunker seems to have 2 clear endings, and they’re dependent on how you approach the final encounter of the game. The endings are fairly similar but lean in a similar direction in terms of the general mood and visual storytelling of the game. If you don’t want the game spoiled for you, this is a warning, as I’ll now go into detail on how to attain the endings of the game.

How Do You Get the Different Endings in Amnesia: The Bunker?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For this crucial choice, you’ll need to reach the large set of wooden and metal bridges in the game’s final area. You’ll find these bridges all lead to the same point, a wall you must ascend to reach the exit of the bunker and roll the credits. Reaching this exit has one obstacle, the monster. Below are the two options that affect how the games:

Lure the monster onto a wooden bridge you can break, either with a grenade or with a shotgun blast, sending it plummeting to the depths. The wall at the end will then break, allowing you to walk through.

OR

Evade the monster, shooting to stun when necessary, and positioning the large and smaller wooden crates to make a set of platforms you can jump across to hop over the wall.

The former option sends you through to the end of the game, and back into the horrors of WWI all over again, echoing the beginning sequence in your first playthrough. The second option is very similar, but with the beast charging out of the exit too, running toward the battle. While falling down the chasm might seem enticing, before or after sending the monster down first, make no mistake: all it nets you is a fall to your death.

Either ending leaves players with similar questions, asking in particular what they saw back in those Roman tunnels, with a clear connection to the Amnesia games. There are elements such as references to the Gate Builders and their constructs like in Rebirth and maps highly reminiscent of the final areas in The Dark Descent. But to learn everything, you’ll likely want to play through it again.