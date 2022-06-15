How Many Levels Are in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge?

If you’re making your way through either the Story Mode or the Arcade Mode, you’ll want to know how long Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is, alongside its mission list. You’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared, especially if you are going through the Arcade Mode, which doesn’t allow you to stop and pick it up at a later time.

Will you be ready to take on Shredder and his goons, or do you think you may need a little more time? Let’s dive into the list of missions, and a rough estimate of how long the game takes to get from start to finish!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Mission List

If you’re looking to make your way through New York, and other realms, you’ll need to set aside around 2 to 2 and half hours to make sure that you can complete the arcade mode in one swoop. It may take a bit longer if you are trying to track down all of the collectibles throughout the Story mode. Here’s the full mission list:

Episode 1 Jaw-Breaking News

Episode 2 Big Apple, 3 PM

Episode 3 Mutants over Broadway!

Episode 4 Rumble In The Zoo

Episode 5 King Of The Spill

Episode 6 Mall Meltdown

Episode 7 Roof Running Reptiles!

Episode 8 Panic In The Sky!

Episode 9 Crisis At Coney Island

Episode 10 A Few Screws Loose

Episode 11 Dinosaur Stampede!

Episode 12 It Won’t Fly!

Episode 13 Technodrome Redux

Episode 14 The Lost Archenemies

Episode 15 Outworld Strangeoids

Episode 16 Wrath Of The Lady



You’ll find plenty of excitement to be had as you go from cityscapes to the future and the past. You’ll be able to experience all of this with all of your friends, so make sure that you’ve gotten yourself some pizza, and snacks and are ready to go for an adventure that kicks major shell! Make sure you’ve gotten enough Ninja Power saved up to help out with your Radical powers!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.