How Many Missions Are In Neon White?

As you make your way through the main story of Neon White, you can expect to see a large number of twists and turns that leave you scratching your head, until the final truth is revealed. You’ve come back into heaven, after being hand-selected by God Himself from Hell. Your mission is to work as quickly as possible as you make your way through tight levels, eliminating demons as fast as you possibly can.

However, you may be wanting to know how long it takes for you to get through the game, if you’re trying to rush, or if you’re trying to collect everything in sight. So, let’s take a look at the mission list for the game, so you know how long you’ll be in heaven.

Neon White Mission List

From start to finish, you’ll have 97 different missions to accomplish, with some levels having more to accomplish than others. Making sure that you’re prepared can help change your fate for the best, so make sure you’ve got around 8 hours if you’re rushing, or 10-15 hours if you’re looking to collect everything within the levels, and try your hand at aiming for all Ace Level medals.

Chapter Name Mission List Rebirth Movement

Pummel

Gunner

Cascade

Elevate

Bounce

Purify

Climb

Fasttrack

Glass Port Killer Inside Take Flight

Godspeed

Dasher

Thrasher

Outstretched

Smackdown

Catwalk

Fastlane

Distinguish

Dancer Only Shallow Guardian

Stomp

Jumper

Dash Tower

Descent

Driller

Canals

Sprint

Mountain

Superkinetic The Old City Arrival

Forgotten City

The Clocktower The Burn That Cures Fireball

Ringer

Cleaner

Warehouse

Boom

Streets

Steps

Demolition

Arcs

Apartment Covenant Hanging Gardens

Tangled

Waterworks

Killswitch

Falling

Shocker

Bouquet

Prepare

Triptrack

Race Reckoning Bubble

Shield

Overlook

Pop

Minefield

Mimic

Trigger

Greenhouse

Sweep

Fuse Benediction Heaven’s Edge

Zipline

Swing

Chute

Crash

Ascent

Straightaway

Firecracker

Streak

Mirror Apocrypha Escalation

Bolt

Godstreak

Plunge

Mayhem

Barrage

Estate

Trapwire

Ricochet

Fortress The Third Temple Holy Ground

The Third Temple Thousand Pound Butterfly Spree

Breakthrough

Glide

Closer

Hike

Switch

Access

Congregation

Sequence

Marathon Hand of God Sacrifice

Absolution

You’ll have plenty of missions to make your way through, so make sure that you’re planning accordingly depending on what kind of playstyle you wish to follow along with. If you’re looking to achieve the true ending, you’ll want to make sure that you’re finding all of the gifts in these stages, as well as attempting to achieve all of the Gold or Ace Medals per stage.

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.