How Many Missions Are In Neon White?

Find out how many levels you'll need to race through in Neon White!

June 15th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Neon-White-Level

As you make your way through the main story of Neon White, you can expect to see a large number of twists and turns that leave you scratching your head, until the final truth is revealed. You’ve come back into heaven, after being hand-selected by God Himself from Hell. Your mission is to work as quickly as possible as you make your way through tight levels, eliminating demons as fast as you possibly can.

However, you may be wanting to know how long it takes for you to get through the game, if you’re trying to rush, or if you’re trying to collect everything in sight. So, let’s take a look at the mission list for the game, so you know how long you’ll be in heaven.

Neon White Mission List

From start to finish, you’ll have 97 different missions to accomplish, with some levels having more to accomplish than others. Making sure that you’re prepared can help change your fate for the best, so make sure you’ve got around 8 hours if you’re rushing, or 10-15 hours if you’re looking to collect everything within the levels, and try your hand at aiming for all Ace Level medals.

Chapter Name Mission List
Rebirth
  • Movement
  • Pummel
  • Gunner
  • Cascade
  • Elevate
  • Bounce
  • Purify
  • Climb
  • Fasttrack
  • Glass Port
Killer Inside
  • Take Flight
  • Godspeed
  • Dasher
  • Thrasher
  • Outstretched
  • Smackdown
  • Catwalk
  • Fastlane
  • Distinguish
  • Dancer
Only Shallow
  • Guardian
  • Stomp
  • Jumper
    Dash Tower
  • Descent
  • Driller
  • Canals
  • Sprint
  • Mountain
  • Superkinetic
The Old City
  • Arrival
  • Forgotten City
  • The Clocktower
The Burn That Cures
  • Fireball
  • Ringer
  • Cleaner
  • Warehouse
  • Boom
  • Streets
  • Steps
  • Demolition
  • Arcs
  • Apartment
Covenant
  • Hanging Gardens
  • Tangled
  • Waterworks
  • Killswitch
  • Falling
  • Shocker
  • Bouquet
  • Prepare
  • Triptrack
  • Race
Reckoning
  • Bubble
  • Shield
  • Overlook
  • Pop
  • Minefield
  • Mimic
  • Trigger
  • Greenhouse
  • Sweep
  • Fuse
Benediction
  • Heaven’s Edge
  • Zipline
  • Swing
  • Chute
  • Crash
  • Ascent
  • Straightaway
  • Firecracker
  • Streak
  • Mirror
Apocrypha
  • Escalation
  • Bolt
  • Godstreak
  • Plunge
  • Mayhem
  • Barrage
  • Estate
  • Trapwire
  • Ricochet
  • Fortress
The Third Temple
  • Holy Ground
  • The Third Temple
Thousand Pound Butterfly
  • Spree
  • Breakthrough
  • Glide
  • Closer
  • Hike
  • Switch
  • Access
  • Congregation
  • Sequence
  • Marathon
Hand of God
  • Sacrifice
  • Absolution

You’ll have plenty of missions to make your way through, so make sure that you’re planning accordingly depending on what kind of playstyle you wish to follow along with. If you’re looking to achieve the true ending, you’ll want to make sure that you’re finding all of the gifts in these stages, as well as attempting to achieve all of the Gold or Ace Medals per stage.

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Mario Strikers Battle League Review
Mario Strikers: Battle League Review
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC Release Date Could Be Coming Soon
Pokemon GO
How to get Best Buddy in Pokemon Go
Destiny 2
Did You Know Destiny 2 Has a Secret Exotic Vendor in the Tower?