How Many Missions Are In Neon White?

As you make your way through the main story of Neon White, you can expect to see a large number of twists and turns that leave you scratching your head, until the final truth is revealed. You’ve come back into heaven, after being hand-selected by God Himself from Hell. Your mission is to work as quickly as possible as you make your way through tight levels, eliminating demons as fast as you possibly can.
However, you may be wanting to know how long it takes for you to get through the game, if you’re trying to rush, or if you’re trying to collect everything in sight. So, let’s take a look at the mission list for the game, so you know how long you’ll be in heaven.
Neon White Mission List
From start to finish, you’ll have 97 different missions to accomplish, with some levels having more to accomplish than others. Making sure that you’re prepared can help change your fate for the best, so make sure you’ve got around 8 hours if you’re rushing, or 10-15 hours if you’re looking to collect everything within the levels, and try your hand at aiming for all Ace Level medals.
|Chapter Name
|Mission List
|Rebirth
|
|Killer Inside
|
|Only Shallow
|
|The Old City
|
|The Burn That Cures
|
|Covenant
|
|Reckoning
|
|Benediction
|
|Apocrypha
|
|The Third Temple
|
|Thousand Pound Butterfly
|
|Hand of God
|
You’ll have plenty of missions to make your way through, so make sure that you’re planning accordingly depending on what kind of playstyle you wish to follow along with. If you’re looking to achieve the true ending, you’ll want to make sure that you’re finding all of the gifts in these stages, as well as attempting to achieve all of the Gold or Ace Medals per stage.
Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.