Among Us is a social deduction game developed and published by InnerSloth for PC and mobile devices, where players are divided into crewmates and impostors. Crewmates complete various tasks to get the mission done, while impostors try to take out the crewmates before all tasks are complete, without giving away their identity. While it’s been out since 2018, the game is currently gaining a surprisingly large number of players.

How Many Players are Needed in Among Us?

A game of Among Us can either be played with just a few or many players. The minimum required number of players to start a game is four, while the maximum is ten. However, the number of impostors in a game can be chosen in the customization options on the laptop in the lobby. The number of impostors can vary between one to three, depending on the player’s choice.

For a game of only four players, you’ll only need a single impostor to keep things simple and fun, whereas a game with ten players or close to will need more than one impostor to keep things interesting. In the end, it’s really up to your group to decide what amount is best. A group of new players might want to pick only one impostor, and an experienced group might choose to select three. Either way, the concept of the more, the merrier holds true, especially for a game like Among Us.