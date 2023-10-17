How to Activate Altars of Lilith and Defeat the Butcher in COD Warzone

Image: Activision / Blizzard

It’s The Haunting in Call of Duty: Warzone and players are itching to get into battle with some terrifying creatures from hell. One particular demonic entity you might recognize is the Butcher who reappeared recently in Diablo 4! The trick to getting into this fight makes it more of a treat once you nail it down. You’ll need to activate the Altars of Lilith at designated ritual sites, so here’s how you find them to defeat the Butcher in COD Warzone!

Where Are the Pillars of Lilith and How Do You Activate Them in COD Warzone?

When you deploy in COD Warzone, check the Tac-Map for the symbol marking an Altar of Lilith (looks like a tree, with The Butcher caption); go to this spot. It’ll warn you when you get nearby that an ominous presence is close, and you’ll have to secure a platform with a 5-point star on the floor as zombies surround you. As you keep fighting, be mindful of other players and fight them off as you hold the area.

More pillars will light up as the ritual proceeds, with a portal eventually opening up in the center. Hold ‘Square’ or ‘X’ to enter.

There are 4 typical locations that will appear on the Al Mazrah Tac-Map:

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (West)

Al Mazrah City (East)

Zaya Observatory (center of the map)

Al Samman Cemetery (Southwest)

They’re easy to spot, but holding the zone down against players can be hard, as these rituals are in a pretty open space with the added threat of zombies. Play carefully, and kit yourself out with a proper weapon before rushing this zone. Most importantly, you can come back to the area even without completing the ritual yourself, and join the fight.

How Do You Defeat The Butcher in COD Warzone?

This is where things get tricky. In addition to other players potentially killing you to snatch the glory, you have to fight the Butcher as he rushes at you along with zombies. As a seasoned Zombies player from the old days, this was a welcome challenge, but Butcher is a bulky nemesis in COD Warzone, so be sure to get lots of ammo as you whittle away his health bar.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023