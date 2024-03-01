How to Attack Flying Enemies in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Navigating the skies in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be a challenge. This guide will help you master the art of airborne combat with each character.

How to Fight Flying Monsters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To attack flying enemies with Cloud, you must dodge and then either hit or hold the attack button. If you’re controlling Sephiroth, he attacks flying enemies when you hold the attack button.

Whenever you have an ATB charge, you can cast a spell on a flying enemy. Most spells, including Fire and Thunder, will hit flying enemies without any issue. Check below how to attack flying enemies with each character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Cloud

If you dodge and immediately mash the Square button, Cloud will throw blade beams toward the target. If you dodge and immediately press and hold down Square, Cloud will dash toward the target, even if it’s flying.

Cait Sith

Cait Sith also has a similar mechanic in which he uses long-ranged attacks by attacking right after dodging.

Aerith and Barret

Aerith’s and Barret’s basic attacks are all ranged, so they can always attack flying enemies.

Tifa

Tifa can attack flying enemies by using Synergy Skills that will launch her upward or directly toward a flying enemy. When controlling Tifa, hold the block button and check the available Synergy Skills. The ones that throw her at a flying enemy are usually performed by holding R1 and then pressing either Square or Triangle.

Yuffie

When playing as Yuffie, you can throw her weapon at an enemy by pressing Triangle and then use her Ninjutsu by mashing the Square button. You can also use an ATB bar to add an elemental type to her ranged attacks, making Yuffie a great character to help fill the stagger bar of enemies who are vulnerable to elemental damage.

Red XIII

Finally, we have Red XIII. Although Red is an awesome and powerful character, he is the one who struggles the most against flying creatures. You can try holding the block button to fill his Vengeance gauge, which will unlock his Siphon Fang attack, which can reach higher than his basic attacks. However, your best shot at reaching flying enemies without spells when controlling Red is to use spells or his Stardust Ray attack, which costs 2 ATB bars.