How to Beat Mother Miranda in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Like in the original game, the final boss of Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is Miranda. This time she has some more tricks up her sleeve as she can move quicker, and it can be difficult to land shots on her. Below are our tips on defeating Miranda and utilizing your powers to take her out.

How to Beat Mother Miranda in Shadows of Rose

Instead of wasting your bullets immediately, you will want to use your new powers to take her down. She makes it pretty obvious when she is about to fly toward you, and when she does, make sure to dodge to the side. Keep doing this until you find an opening where you can use your strong attack and unleash your mold to knock her down. Successfully hitting her with this attack will open up a chance to unload your bullets onto her.

After the first time you do this, she will turn the whole area pitch black and start diving into the ground. This can be tricky but casually keep dodging so you can avoid her when she shoots up.

When this sequence is over, it will be the same as before. Find the right time to use your strong attack to knock her down and if you find yourself out of power, make sure you catch the glowing balls she throws at you, as this will refill your gauge.

She will start to spray mold around the battlefield, which is generally easy to dodge. Then repeat the process and knock her down, shooting as many bullets as you can once she’s on the ground.

The final form is easy. A cutscene will start, and once it is over, all you need to do is knock her down one more time. Use your strong attack one last time, knocking her down for good, and then use your stasis power on her to finish the fight.

You can pat yourself on the back now that Miranda is dead. You officially beat Shadows of Rose!

If you are interested in the cool Street Wolf outfit Rose is wearing in the photos, check out how we got our hands on it!

Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Cloud, and PC.